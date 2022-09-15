John Legend & Chrissy Teigen Celebrate 9 Years Of Marriage With 'Wonder Woman' Music Video

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen garnered massive attention from fans at the Emmy Awards 2022 as Teigen flaunted her baby bump on the red carpet in style. As the duo recently completed nine years of togetherness, they celebrated the day by unveiling a music video featuring them and their family. On the other hand, they even penned heartfelt notes for each other on the occasion of their ninth wedding anniversary.

John Legend & Chrissy Teigen unveil new music video on anniversary

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen recently took to their respective Instagram handles and unveiled their new music video titled Wonder Woman. The music video featured John Legend and Chrissy Teigen along with their kids. They both penned heartfelt notes for each other as they completed nine years of togetherness.

John Legend wrote how he was married to his Wonder Woman 9 years ago on the same day and added how she never ceased to amaze him. “I married my Wonder Woman 9 years ago today. Happy Anniversary, my love. You never cease to amaze me,” he stated.

On the other hand, Chrissy Teigen took to her Instagram handle and wished John a happy anniversary while referring to him as her absolute best friend and lover and partner in life. She further thanked him for being with her through all her mistakes, her ups and downs, her heartaches, for growing with her, and for raising babies with her who were her proudest gifts. Here’s what she wrote- “I could say the same about you. Happy anniversary to my absolute best friend and lover and partner in life. Thank you for being with me through all my mistakes, my ups and downs, my heartaches, for growing with me, for raising babies with me who are my proudest gifts. We have created the most wonderful life together and all I want to do for the rest of my life is watch you make the world better, feed people, bring people joy, make more babies and kiss on your old and gray face one day.” (sic)

Image: AP