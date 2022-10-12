John Legend, Diane Warren & More Speak Against Kanye West's Recent Anti-Semitic Comments

American rapper Kanye West has been facing backlash since he posted anti-Semitic comments on social media. "I’m a bit sleepy tonight but when I wake up I’m going death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE The funny thing is I actually can’t be Anti-Semitic because black people are actually Jew also You guys have toyed with me and tried to blackball anyone whoever opposes your agenda," read his tweet which stirred controversy all across the globe. The rapper threatened to go "kill con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE" and as a result, his access to Instagram and Twitter was banned.

Celebs target Kanye West for his anti-Semitic comments

Now, celebs like John Legend, Lizzo, Jack Antonoff and more are speaking against the rapper for his defamatory comments. Though John Legend didn't name his former friend by name, he alluded to the comments on Twitter and wrote, "Weird how all these "free, independent thinkers" always land at the same old anti-blackness and antisemitism."

Weird how all these “free, independent thinkers” always land at the same old anti blackness and anti semitism. — John Legend (@johnlegend) October 10, 2022

Songwriter Diane Warren also expressed frustration over Ye's post and tweeted, "Also, a little reminder Kanye, using the word death and Jews in the same sentence when 6,000,000 Jews were murdered,2 out of 3 European Jews, is vile abhorrent and irresponsible+ U should be banned for life everywhere."

Also a little reminder Kanye, using the word death and Jews in the same sentence when 6,000,000 Jews were murdered,2 out of 3 European Jews, is vile abhorrent and irresponsible+ U shoukd be banned for life everywhere — Diane Warren (@Diane_Warren) October 9, 2022

Friends star David Schwimmer called West "a bigot" on Instagram. He shared statistics indicating that anti-Semitism is on the rise around the world. "Anti-semitism is on the rise globally. Jews make up only 2.4% of the population of the United States but are the victims of more than 60% of all religious hate crimes," he wrote, citing an FBI annual report. "Whether or not Kanye West is mentally ill, there's no question he is a bigot. His hate speech calls for violence against Jews. If you interpret his words any other way and defend him, guess what? You are racist. If we don't call someone as influential as Kanye out for his divisive, ignorant and anti-semitic words then we are complicit. Silence is complicity," he wrote.

Image: Instagram/@diannewarren, AP