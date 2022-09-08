John Legend Gives Clarity Over His Comment About His 'strained' Relation With Kanye West

A couple of weeks ago, singer John Legend spoke about the rift between him and rapper Kanye West and revealed how the latter’s support for former US President Donald Trump and his own presidential campaign in 2020 was the main reason behind it. While his revelation recreated a buzz on the internet, Legend recently provided a clarification over his comment revealing that Kanye was just upset with him for not supporting him.

John Legend provides clarification over his comment on Kanye West

According to The New Yorker, John legend talked about his last comment on Kanye West and their strained relationship due to political differences and stated that it was described in the news that they stopped being friends because of this reason and added how it was a mischaracterisation of what he stated.

He went on to clarify that Kanye West was just upset with him because he didn't support him and that was the real impetus for us having a strain in our friendship. "Yeah, what it got described as was, we stopped being friends because he supported [Donald] Trump, which was a mischaracterisation of what I said. That was kind of the Rupert Murdoch version of the story. What I was saying was that he was very upset with me that I didn't support him running for President, and that was the real impetus for us having a strain in our friendship," he stated.

John Legend also mentioned that although he doesn't believe that one’s political opinions should be everything in a relationship while adding how West believed that certain things one believed in were indicators of their character, which would obviously affect their friendships.

I don't want to live a life that's so consumed by politics that it's the sole determinant of who can be my friend and who can't. But values matter and character matters and moral compass matters," Legend asserted.

Image: AP/Instagram/@johnlegend