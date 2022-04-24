John Legend Reveals His Children Miles, Luna Listen To His Music A Lot; 'Good For My Ego'

John Legend recently revealed his children Miles and Luna's music preferences, stating that the little ones often groove to his tunes. The 12-time Grammy winner revealed that while his music does fare well with his children, they love other artists too. the 3-year-old Miles ranks his dad at the top of his list, however, Luna enjoys a lot of girl pop and R&B, with Rihanna, Ariana Grande, and Selena Gomez among others being her top picks.

John Legend reveals his children Miles and Luna listen to his music a lot

In a conversation with People, the All Of Me singer quipped, "It's good for my ego that my kids want to listen to me a lot," and added, "It's good for my ego that my kids want to listen to me a lot." He further mentioned that Luna would still consider him 'second or third' on her list.

The singer is currently embroiled in his Las Vegas residency show, Love in Las Vegas, where John won't just be performing his catalogue of songs, but also 'songs he's been featured in over the years and others that inspired him'. Talking about his show, Legend said, "It's an epic show. I love it," and added, "I've never done a show this big, but you know, we had to do it big for Vegas."

He further iterated how he has immense fun connecting with the crowd and being "so close and intimate with them". Talking more about the Las Vegas crowd, John said they're more of 'casual fans', which makes it even more interesting for the singer to figure out what they like. "So we're trying to give the best show we can, and we are trying to make people really happy when they leave," he concluded.

Meanwhile, John and his wife Chrissy Teigen disclosed in September 2020 that they had lost their third child, baby Jack, in the midst of her pregnancy. Posting about it via Instagram, the model said that they were "shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we've never felt before." Teigen also revealed opting for another IVF cycle and 'humbly begged' her fans to stop asking if she's pregnant.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @JOHNLEGEND)