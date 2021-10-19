John Legend Surprises Street Musician As She Sings His Hit Number; Watch

A street musician's day was made recently when she got a guest appearance from a musical icon during her performance. Radha Rao gave her own twist to the Grammy Award-winning singer, John Legend's hit All of Me and was astonished to see who was in the audience. The singer himself, John Legend, happened to be visiting Faneuil Hall with his family and came across the singer.

John Legend surprises street musician Radha Rao

Radha Rao performed a rendition of John Legend's hit All of Me at Boston's Faneuil Hall Marketplace and the singer himself happened to be present there. He was impressed by her performance and gave her a tip and a hug. Rao did not recognize the star initially but then mentioned the experience was 'beyond believable', as reported by Billboard. The street musician admitted she was nervous and also shared that she did not play the number because Legend was in the audience. Rao mentioned that she was already playing the song when he appeared and called it a 'shocking experience'.

Radha Rao also headed to Instagram to share a few clips of her experience and called it a 'mix of divine timing and luck'. She mentioned that she performs at the location a few times a month and that All of Me is part of her regular set. Rao mentioned that her experience was a step forward in her creative journey as she wrote, "All of Me is part of my regular set, and this Sunday feels like a gratifying step in my creative journey as I continue to seek out growth and deepen my artistry in the Boston scene and beyond."

Watch John Legend hug Radha Rao

John Legend was joined by his wife Chrissy Teigen, and their children Luna and Miles. Radha Rao told People that she was being asked if the event was staged, but she mentioned that it wasn't and she was just performing like she usually does. Rao also mentioned that Legend thanked her for singing his song. Rao also shared that the Legend family seemed to be enjoying a 'great family moment'.

(Image: Instagram/@radhamusic_)