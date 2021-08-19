John Mayer Releases Official 'Wild Blue' Music Video, Takes Fans Through "levitating" Ride

All John Mayer fans are in for a mind-boggling ride as the artist just dropped the Wild Blue official music video on Wednesday, August 18, the latest from Sob Rock, his eighth studio album. As the name suggests, the 'wild' music video is surely going to take the fans through a colourful psychedelic trance. In the music video directed by Mathew Miguel Cullen, the 43-year-old singer looks dapper in a brown suit and sunglasses, as he plays his guitar, chilling in the clouds, water, space and green patches. His album Sob Rock was released in July this year and debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Top Album Sales chart.

John Mayer drops new song from Sob Rock album

Taking to his Twitter account, Mayer shared a glimpse of his video, sharing its official link for audiences. He wrote," the music video for ‘Wild Blue” directed by @MrMathewCullen has just been released… I think you’ll like it! The link is below. Give it a look-see.". In the short snip, one can see him groove to the lyrics, "Oh, wild blue, deeper than I ever knew / Wild blue on a bed of grey / Oh, baby, what a wild blue / I found myself when I lost you.".

The music video for ‘Wild Blue” directed by @MrMathewCullen has just been released… I think you’ll like it! The link is below. Give it a look-see.https://t.co/1y9wDdfK4s pic.twitter.com/usMZ5BEmaK — John Mayer (@JohnMayer) August 18, 2021

He also shared a sneak peek of his upcoming song on Instagram earlier this week and was bombarded with love and excitement by other artists. Justin Bieber commented "Trippy🍄," while Demi Lovato commented, "F--- off this is so dope.".

The guitarist recently spoke to the Wall Street Journal about Last Train Home, another song from his latest album that features background vocals by Maren Morris. The Slow Dancing in a Burning Room hitmaker mentioned that this music is intended to soothe and give comfort in distressing times. He said while wondering what kind of music makes him feel like everything's going to be okay, he resorts to the music he listened to growing up in the 80s. He said the 'security blanket' aspect of the sound reminds him of a safer time.

More about his Sob Rock album

American singer-songwriter John Mayer released his eighth studio album on July 16, 2021, by Columbia Records. The single New Light, released in May 2018, is included on the album, as are Mayer's two singles from 2019, I Guess I Just Feel Like and Carry Me Away. Initially, Mayer claimed that the album was to be released in mid-April 2021. However, he later announced the delay of the record to July 16. The songwriter is currently on the road with Dead & Company and will commence a solo tour in support of the album in February 2022.

IMAGE: JOHNMAYER/ INSTAGRAM