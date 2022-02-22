John Mayer Shares Update On 'Sob Rock Tour' After His Drummer Tests COVID-19 Positive

John Mayer, one of the notable American musicians, is on the road for his highly-awaited tour, Sob Rock Tour, he dropped in a piece of sad news by revealing that his drummer had been tested positive for Covid-19. the singer also shared an update about the tour while wishing him a speedy recovery.

John Mayer is a recipient of numerous prestigious awards and accolades and is best known for his songs namely Your Body Is a Wonderland, "Waiting on the World to Change, Where the Light Is: John Mayer Live in Los Angeles, Half of My Heart, Channel Orange, Belief, Route 66 and many more.

John Mayer's Sob Rock Tour to go as scheduled

John Mayer recently took to his official Twitter handle and made an announcement regarding the latest updates on his Sob Rock Tour. In the note, he stated that their drummer was tested positive for Covid-19 this afternoon and assured the fans that their show at The garden will go on as scheduled. He further teased the fans by stating that there will also be a special presentation and wished their drummer a speedy recovery.

The note read, "This afternoon, our drummer tested positive for COVID-19. Tonight's concert @TheGarden will go on as scheduled, with a very special presentation. We all wish him a speedy recovery and look forward to seeing you all at the show." (sic)

The fans took o John Mayer' sweet and wished his drummer a speedy recovery while expressing their excitement for the show. Take a look-

Can't wait to see this new addition at #TheGarden 👍😎✌️ pic.twitter.com/QWfqUh0Prg — I'm 🎯ver Here Now (@TeapotDP) February 22, 2022

Hope he gets well soon 🙏 great show last night! pic.twitter.com/k5kq71YteQ — francesco marano (@italianmojo887) February 22, 2022

My money is on an acoustic-type performance. Speedy recovery! — Cranberry Sanders (@NecuHvala) February 22, 2022

Sob Rock Tracklist

Sob Rock is the eighth studio album by John Mayer and has been a huge hit among the fans. Here's the tracklist of the album-

1."Last Train Home"

2."Shouldn't Matter but It Does"

3. "New Light" (John Mayer, Ernest Wilson)

4."Why You No Love Me"

5."Wild Blue"

6." Shot in the Dark"

7."I Guess I Just Feel Like"

8." Till the Right One Comes"

9."Carry Me Away"

10."All I Want Is to Be with You"

John Mayer Tour Dates

February 17 - Albany, NY @ Times Union Center

February 18 - Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

February 20 - New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

February 23 - Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

February 25 - Pittsburgh, PA @PPG Paints Arena

February 27 - Toronto, ON @Scotiabank Arena

March 1 - Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena

March 4 - Boston, MA @ TD Garden

March 11 - Las Vegas, NV @ Grand Garden Arena

March 13 - Los Angeles, CA @ Forum

March 15 - Los Angeles, CA @ Forum

March 18 - San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

March 22 - Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

March 25 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Arena

March 27 - Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

April 2 - Sunrise, FL @ BB&T Center

April 5 - Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

April 8 - Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

April 11 - Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

April 13 - Nashville, IN @ Bridgestone Arena

April 20 - Austin, TX @ Moody Center

April 23 - Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

April 24 - Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

April 28 - Chicago, IL @ United Center

Image: Instagram/@johnmayer