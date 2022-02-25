John Mayer Tests COVID Positive For Second Time, Apologizes To Fans As He Reschedules Tour

American singer John Mayer recently took to his social media handle and informed his fans and followers about his drummer testing positive for COVID. However, the musician has now contracted the virus himself, that too for the second time after he first tested positive in January 2022. In view of several members of his band including himself having contracted COVID, Mayer apologised to his fans as he rescheduled the dates of his upcoming Sob Rock tour.

John Mayer COVID positive

The music sensation took to his social media account on Friday and penned down a note announcing his COVID diagnosis turning positive. This comes after his drummer earlier tested positive and the musician had to reschedule his Sob Rock tour dates. As he broke the news to his fans online, he mentioned he was 'so sorry' for making them change their plans and also acknowledged that this was the second time he had contracted the virus. He mentioned that the first time he tested positive, the symptoms were 'extremely mild', but the virus is now getting the better of him. He promised to give fans his all when he and the band were well-rested and had time to 'regroup'. John Mayer's post read-

"More members of the band tested positive for Covid today, and I was one of them. This means we have to reschedule the next four shows, which we’ve already rescheduled and posted above. I’m so sorry to make you change your plans. This is a bummer for everyone in the band and crew, to say nothing of the question hanging over everyone’s head - mine included - as to how I tested positive on PCR twice in two months. (The first was extremely mild, but this one’s got the better of me.) We’ll give you everything we’ve got at these upcoming shows, just as soon as we rest up and regroup. With love and appreciation… me"

This comes after the musician had earlier informed that his drummer had tested positive. However, he continued the show without him and hoped for his recovery. He wrote, "This afternoon, our drummer tested positive for COVID-19. Tonight's concert @TheGarden will go on as scheduled, with a very special presentation. We all wish him a speedy recovery and look forward to seeing you all at the show."

Image: Instagram/@johnmayer