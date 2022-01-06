John Mayer Tests Positive For COVID-19; Won't Perform At The 'Playing In The Sand' Event

With numerous celebrity artists contracting Covid-19 these days, even the American singer and songwriter, John Mayer has been added to the list ahead of his performance in Mexico at the Playing in the Sand Festival. His band, Dead and Company informed everyone about Mayer testing positive for Covid-19 and he will be unable to perform at their upcoming event in Riviera Cancun from January 7-10.

Dead & Company is a popular band and it consists of former Grateful Dead members Bob Weir (guitar and vocals), Mickey Hart (drums), and Bill Kreutzmann (drums), along with John Mayer (guitar and vocals), Oteil Burbridge (bass and percussion), and Jeff Chimenti (keyboards).

John Mayer tests Covid-19 positive

John Mayer's band, Dead and Company issued a statement on their official Instagram handle and informed everyone that the singer has been tested positive for Covid-19 and added that they were informed about the same by his physician prior to leaving for Mexico. Stating further, they also mentioned that Mayer will no longer be performing at their upcoming Playing in the Sand event in Riviera Cancun that was scheduled for 7 January. to 10 January 2022. They further revealed the revised list of the artists who will be performing at the event. They also expressed how unfortunate it was that some of their brothers weren't able to perform at the event and teased the fans asking them to expect some rare and different tunes in their performance.

The caption read, "Today, just prior to leaving for Mexico, per his physician, @JohnMayer tested positive for COVID-19 and will be unable to perform at the upcoming “Playing in the Sand” event in Riviera Cancun January 7-10. The weekend will now feature Dos Hermanos con Amigos: @MickeyHart and @BobWeir with @JeffChimentiMusic and @Oteil_Burbridge, joined by @LuvrzLane, Tom Hamilton @trhjunior and including special guests and sit ins including @MissMargoPrice and others. “We came down here to have fun. Unfortunately some of our brothers cannot make it but fun is what we’re going to have.” - Bobby Weir In these unprecedented times fans should expect many rare and different tunes." (sic)

Prior to John Payer, drummer Bill Kreutztmann also announced that he will be pulling out of the event after suffering from some health issues after exiting a fall Hollywood Bowl concert midway through the show.

Image: Instagram/@johnmayer