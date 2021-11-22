JoJo Siwa Bumps Into BTS' '7 Legends' At The American Music Awards 2021

The American Music Awards 2021 seemed a fan event for the global K-pop icon, BTS as not only the audience but also many celebrities attending the mega event could not stop themselves from having a fan moment. From Chloe Bailey to Winnie Harlow, celebs took to their social media handles and posted several selfies with the K-pop band. Joining the list now is an American dancer, JoJo Siwa, who took to her verified Twitter handle and dropped a joyful picture with them.

JoJo Siwa poses with BTS at AMAs

Taking to the her handle, the 19-years-old posted a snap featuring the BTS members- RM, Jungkook, Jin, Jimin, J-Hope, V, and Suga, and herself. The J Team star can be seen excitedly posing with the Bangtan Boys for a quick selfie after presenting an award to the band for winning the Favourite Pop Group/Duo honour. As for the caption, she simply called them '7 legends' and dropped a star emoticon.

Many other celebs like Chloe Bailey, Winnie Harlow, and Marsai Martin posted snaps featuring BTS members. Bailey captioned her excitement by saying, "Can you see how I am" and added crying emoticons. Take a look at the stunning pictures below.

Furthermore, BTS has added yet another feather to their crown! The K-pop group bagged the Artist of the Year award, which is considered to be the biggest honour of the night at the prestigious American Music Awards 2021. The AMA was taken place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on November 21. The group attended the ceremony in person and collected all three awards they were nominated for: Favourite Pop Duo or Group, Favourite Pop Song for Butter, and Artist of the Year.

For Artist of the Year, BTS was in the league with Ariana Grande, Drake, Olivia Rodrigo, Taylor Swift, and The Weeknd. BTS has now become the first Asian act in history to bag the Artist of the Year award at the American Music Awards. This marks BTS' third consecutive year winning Favourite Pop Duo or Group. BTS took the dais to receive their trophy and expressed gratitude to BTS ARMY as they were announced as winners for the category.

Image: Twitter/@itsjojosiwa