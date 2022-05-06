Grammy winner Jon Batiste on Thursday announced that he and his team have contracted COVID-19 and would be postponing his upcoming Carnegie Hall performance. The singer's upcoming performance was among the most anticipated events by fans who were left disappointed by the announcement.

Not just his performance, the 35-year-old singer also cancelled other obligations such as his role as bandleader on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. The star issued a press release and thanked his fans for all their love. "I thank all my supporters for their love and understanding. See you all soon," Batiste said in a press release.

Jon Batiste and team test COVID positive

The ace musician had been teasing fans with the rehearsal videos on Instagram while expressing his excitement for the same. On Sunday, the star shared a video on Instagram of himself playing the keyboard and practising for the big night. While captioning the same, he wrote, "day 3 of AMERICAN SYMPHONY rehearsal is done. We had some fun at the end of rehearsal on the E-mu SP-1200 drum machine (sic)".

"We are blending traditions and reimagining classical music. I am so grateful to be premiering my first symphony and sharing the stage with a powerfully diverse and masterful cast of musicians! See you at @carnegiehall on May 7 (sic)", he had added.

It is believed that the singer's diagnosis comes after he attended Hollywood's fashionable night Met Gala 2022 recently. The mega event which was attended by the who's who of the fraternity spotted a plethora of stars walking the red carpet at the charity function while flouting COVID norms as none were spotted wearing a mask or maintaining social distancing.

The We Are musician was spotted wearing a Ralph Lauren at the gala night and even performed at the ceremony. Meanwhile, after postponing the performance, a new date for his Carnegie Hall show is yet to be announced.

Meanwhile, after his big win at the Grammys 2022, musician Jon Batiste is now all set to make his feature acting debut with Warner Bros’ upcoming adaptation of The Colour Purple. The singer, who won 5 awards including the Album of the Year title, will be seen in the project based on Alice Walker’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel of the same name, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

(Image: @jonbatiste/Instagram)