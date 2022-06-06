Jon Bon Jovi Pays Emotional Tribute As Founding Member Of Band Alec John Such Dies At 70

Alec John Such, who was one of the founders of the famous rock band Bon Jovi, breathed his last at the age of 70, and several fans and stars from the entertainment industry paid tribute to him. Jon Bon Jovi, a popular member of the band confirmed the news as he took to social media. He mentioned he was 'heartbroken' on hearing the news and mourned the loss of his 'dear friend'.

Alec John Such passes away

Calling him 'an original', Jon Bon Jovi announced the demise of his band member and friend on social media. The reason of Alec John Such's death is still unknown, and several fans mourned his loss online. Jon Bon Jovi credited the late bassist for being 'integral' to the formation of the much-loved band. He called his late friend 'wild and full of life' and mentioned that the 'special memories' he cherished with him, bring a smile to his face and tears to his eyes. The band was known for hit tracks including Livin’ on a Prayer, It's My Life, Wanted Dead or Alive, I'll Be There For You, etc. Jon Bon Jovi expressed how much he misses him as he wrote-

"We are heartbroken to hear the news of the passing of our dear friend Alec John Such. He was an original. As a founding member of Bon Jovi, Alec was integral to the formation of the band. To be honest, we found our way to each other thru him - He was a childhood friend of Tico and brought Richie to see us perform. Alec was always wild and full of life. Today those special memories bring a smile to my face and a tear to my eye. We'll miss him dearly."

Alec, you will be missed pic.twitter.com/yK0RlgVkZc — Jon Bon Jovi (@jonbonjovi) June 5, 2022

Jon Bon Jovi also shared several glimpses of the time the band spent together as they travelled the world on tours and shared a video montage on social media. David Bryan, who played the keyboard in the rock band also bid the good friend goodbye on social media. He called the late star his 'soul brother' and mentioned it was an honour to share the stage with him. He wrote, "RIP my soul brother…. It was an honour and pleasure to share the stage and to share life with you."

RIP my soul brother…. It was an honor and pleasure to share the stage and to share life with you….. 😎❤️🙏 pic.twitter.com/KgibUECjmA — David Bryan (@dbdavidbryan) June 5, 2022

Image: Twitter/@SukursalRock, @Jerrybraden92