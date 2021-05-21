Jonas Brothers And Marshmello Release New Track, Announce Performance At BBMAs

Nick Jonas took to Instagram on May 21, 2021, to announce that the new song of Jonas Brothers and Marshmello is finally out and available for everyone. The singer and actor also announced through his caption that the song would be performed by the group for the first time at the BBMAs. This song marks the first collaboration of the Jonas Brothers with the masked producer Marshmello and has been something that has excited fans from the very onset. The song, with its subsequent collaboration, was very suddenly announced and it was Marshmello who actually went on to make the first announcement.

Jonas Brothers and Marshmello collaborate on a new song

The post on Nick Jonas’ Instagram sees the three brothers together with Marshmello. The three brothers look moodily into the camera while Marshmello is seen standing smack centre. Nick and Kevin can be seen with their guitars while Joe and Marshmello are standing with their hands on their side. The second picture on Nick Jonas' Instagram is actually the cover art of the Leave Before You Love Me song. In the cover, the images of all four of them have completely been erased till only their silhouettes remain. The Jonas Brothers are seated in the cover art while Marshmello is seen standing. They seem to be seated on a metro train. Clicking on the cover art allows viewers to hear the Leave Before You Love Me song.

People were really excited to hear the Jonas Brothers' latest song and gave it glowing reviews. Some people commented on Nick Jonas’ post by saying that they had absolutely loved the song. Others commented that this was an absolute dream collaboration and the two had brought out the best in each other. Others said that they had loved the song and everything it stood for. Some people even commented saying that they were really excited to hear the song being played live at the BBMAs and could not wait. The post by Nick Jonas went viral pretty fast and has acquired 105k likes and over three hundred comments in under three hours and that number is still on the rise.

IMAGE: NICK JONAS' INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.