Jonas Brothers Celebrate 2 Years Of 'Happiness Begins'; Ask Fans Their Favourite Song

The Jonas Brothers' album Happiness Begins was released on June 7, 2019 and was a massive success, with their lead single Sucker topping the charts. It was the first album released by the group after they got back together in 2019. The Jonas Brothers aka Joe, Kevin and Nick took to the official Instagram account of the group and celebrated 2 years of Happiness Begins.

Jonas Brothers celebrate 2 years of Happiness Begins

Jonas Brothers' Instagram recently featured a post as they celebrated the completion of two years of their album Happiness Begins. The post included several pictures of the Jonas Brothers with their team and family. While sharing the post, the group penned down a note and shared the best part about releasing an album and also thanked everyone who helped them make the album. They also asked fans to pick their favourite song from the entire album.

Their caption read "Happy 2-year anniversary #HappinessBegins!! We had such an incredible time in 2018 and 2019 creating this record together and then making so many memories with you guys. The best part of releasing an album is always seeing you guys live with the songs and how the music is a part of your lives And we want to give a special thank you to every single person who helped bring this record to life. Let’s get it!! PS - If you HAD to pick just one... what’s your favourite song off the album? Go!".

Fans react to Jonas Brothers' Instagram post

Fans quickly reacted to Jonas Brothers' Instagram post and left their comments. Fans revealed their favourite songs in the comments. Some fans wrote their favourite songs was Hesitate, while some fans write they liked the song Stranger. While other fans commented and asked when will Jonas Brothers release their new album.

Jonas Brothers on BBMA 2021

The Jonas Brothers recently performed on the stage of the Billboard Music Award 2021. They performed their new single Leave Before You Love Me with musician Marshmello. Nick Jonas hosted the award function even though he had suffered an injury a few days before the event.

IMAGE: JONAS BROTHERS' INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.