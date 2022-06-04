Jonas Brothers Delight Fans By Treating Them With Memorabilia; 'Fans Are Most Important'

Jonas Brothers are among the popular American rock bands that enjoy a massive fan following all over the world. They consist of three brothers: Kevin Jonas, Joe Jonas, and Nick Jonas. As the band has commenced their Las Vegas residency, they recently delighted their fans by giving away major memorabilia. The Jonas Brothers kicked off their three-day event at Dolby Live at Park MGM on June 3 and began the celebration with the opening of their own pawn shop.

The Jonas Brothers treat fans with exclusive gifts

According to People, as the three-day event began on Thursday at SuperPawn, around 100 fans were selected via video submission to get an opportunity to grab a selection of exclusive belongings of the Jonas Brothers. While expressing his delight, Kevin Jonas stated how it bright back so many memories in a big way. "There's a lot of things I forgot we did or, 'Oh my God, why did I wear that?'", he exclaimed.

As the memorabilia consisted of Jonas Brothers' awards, instruments, and clothing items, Joe Jonas reacted to it by asking why were they giving it away. Adding to it, he also mentioned how those items will be used by their fans while they were earlier kept in their closet unopened. He stated, "I feel like it would sit in a closet that we probably wouldn't open for a while and it could be with a fan whether they want to wear, play it, or just put it on their wall."

Furthermore, Joe Jonas confessed how he would like to get Paul McCartney's jacket from when he performed at an award show. "If I could have Paul McCartney's jacket from when he performed at some award show, that would be so sick, so seeing their reaction outside made this all worth it," he added. Moreover, Nick Jonas reflected on how their fans were the most important to them and added how fun it was to walk down memory lane while joking about the clothes they owned in the past. He said, "The clothes are kind of funny because some of these things are so absurd."

Numerous fans received exclusive gifts from the Jonas Brothers and they depicted the same through their respective social media handles. While one fan received the band's guitar, another one got one of the Jonas Brothers' black jackets. Take a look at how the fans celebrated the day with exclusive goodies.

JONAS BROTHERS THANK YOU!! We all literally met today and will be hanging out at the concert together tomorrow! @jonasbrothers items and new friends! pic.twitter.com/OeO0r2uq1C — Jozelle DeLos Reyes (@ZelleDLR) June 3, 2022

Image: Instagram/@jonasbrothers