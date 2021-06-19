Jonas Brothers Drop Their New Song 'Remember This', Fans Call It 'song Of The Summer'

After a long wait, the Jonas Brothers finally dropped new song Remember This, The peppy number has the trio of Nick Jonas, Kevin Jonas, and Joe Jonas singing the hook line of, "Used to pray for a moment just like this / There’s a fire in your eyes I can’t resist / And we’re gonna want to remember this / Baby, we’re gonna want to remember this." The official Instagram handle of Jonas Brother shared the good news with fans and wrote, “#RememberThis is OUT NOW.”

Jonas Brothers release Remember This video

The band’s upcoming Remember This tour is their second one since their Happiness Begins reunion tour. With the upcoming tour coming at a time after the pandemic had almost brought everything to a standstill, fans are looking forward to seeing their favourite band soon and are keen to hear Remember This live. Fans were quick enough to pour in their love for the new song and expressed their happiness of listening to the song. One of the users wrote, “SONG OF THE SUMMER!!” Another user wrote, “CAN'T WAIT TO HEAR THIS ONE ON TOUR.” A third user chimed in and wrote, “absolutely love the song!! can’t wait to hear it on tour!!.” Another user echoed similar sentiments and wrote, “Wow this song is so good, worth the wait.”

Leading up to the tour, the Jonas Brothers will kick off a partnership with NBCUniversal which is inspired by the themes and anticipation of the Tokyo Olympics featuring a unique activation surrounding the band’s upcoming single “Remember This.” Meanwhile, Nick Jonas recently sustained multiple injuries from a bike accident but didn't divulge the full details until now, only saying he took "a spill on a bike" and suffered "a few other bumps and bruises" in addition to his injured rib. TMZ had reported that Nick suffered the injury on May 15 and was treated at the hospital before reportedly returning home the following night.

