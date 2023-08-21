Last Updated:

Jonas Brothers Mesmerises Toronto Audience With Performance At The Tour Concert | Photos

The Jonas Brothers have kickstarted their The Tour with US concerts. They recently made their way to Toronto, Canada - a "bucket list show" as per Nick.

Jonas Brothers
The Jonas Brothers recently kickstarted The Tour with a show at the Yankee Stadium in Bronx, New York on August 12. 

Jonas Brothers
Their latest show was held in Toronto, Canada, on August 19, which saw a massive turnout of audience at the Rogers Centre. 

Jonas Brothers
Each member of the trio-- Joe Jonas, Nick Jonas and Kevin Jonas, took to their Instagram handles to share glimpses of the gala night.

Jonas Brothers
Each of the three brothers took to the mic to perform their biggest hits as the crowd sang along.

Jonas Brothers
Nick Jonas pointed out how the Toronto show of The Tour has been a "bucket list show" for the brothers.

Jonas Brothers
Nick Jonas even took to the piano to belt out one of their softer songs. 

Jonas Brothers
Joe Jonas could be seen having a candid moment here as he takes a second to pose for the camera amid the concert.

Jonas Brothers
The Jonas Brothers plan on taking the tour international next year, with the final concert being scheduled at Belfast, Northern Ireland on June 20.

