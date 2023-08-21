Jonas Brothers Mesmerises Toronto Audience With Performance At The Tour Concert | Photos

Quick links:
The Jonas Brothers recently kickstarted The Tour with a show at the Yankee Stadium in Bronx, New York on August 12.
Their latest show was held in Toronto, Canada, on August 19, which saw a massive turnout of audience at the Rogers Centre.
Each member of the trio-- Joe Jonas, Nick Jonas and Kevin Jonas, took to their Instagram handles to share glimpses of the gala night.
Each of the three brothers took to the mic to perform their biggest hits as the crowd sang along.
Nick Jonas pointed out how the Toronto show of The Tour has been a "bucket list show" for the brothers.
Joe Jonas could be seen having a candid moment here as he takes a second to pose for the camera amid the concert.