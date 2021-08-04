Jonita Gandhi Reveals She Was Rejected From Singing Show, Says 'felt Little Hurt'

Jonita Gandhi is one of the popular singers in the entertainment industry who has voiced for some of the iconic songs from the Hindi, as well as, from the Tamil movie industry. In a recent interview with RJ Siddharth Kanan, the singer spoke about how the reality show judges could provide feedback to the contestants even if they were rejecting them. She even recalled one of her auditions from the past and revealed how it was ‘nerve-wracking.’

Jonita Gandhi on being rejected at Canadian Idol

Jonita Gandhi recently opened up about how her confidence was hurt when she got rejected from Canadian Idol and stated, “Confidence pe definitely hurt karta hai. Jab main gayi thi Canadian Idol ka audition dene, it was very nerve-wracking because you are putting yourself out there, obviously. On all of these shows, people are really vulnerable." She further mentioned how the candidates on such shows were vulnerable and when they try their best but are unable to receive positive comments, they do feel a little hurt.

Jonita Gandhi also expressed her desire stating how great it would be if the aspirants could get feedback from the judges about why they could not qualify. She even recalled a judge from another show and said, “Then you feel less bad because you feel like kuch toh main karke wapas aa sakti hoon (I can work on myself and come back). But if people just say no… Like Simon Cowell on American Idol, how rude he was sometimes… He would just be like, ‘This is not good, don’t quit your day job, don’t try to be a singer.’ Luckily, I have not encountered anyone like that in my life.”

On the work front

Jonita Gandhi was 16 when she auditioned for the Candian Idol and after she got rejected she went on to make videos for her YouTube channel. In no time, she received amazing reviews from the audience and began receiving singing opportunities. Some of her iconic songs included Chennai Express, Aa Bhi Jaa, The Breakup Song, Gilehriyaan, Ye Jawaani Teri, Bagiya Mein, Aayat Bane Hum, Haq Hai, Nasha Tera, Rajvaadi Odhni, Main Tumhara, Couple Goals, Kaun Tujhe, Jheeni Jheeni, Mera Jee Karda, Kinni Soni and many more.

IMAGE: JONITA GANDHI INSTAGRAM

