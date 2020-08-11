Jubin Nautiyal Bags Song In American Film 'Initiation', Shares Promo Of Its Hindi Version

Singer and composer, Jubin Nautiyal, is all set to release a new track with an English and Hindi version for a Hollywood film titled Initiation. Jubin Nautiyal, who has sung the song Aatishbaazi in Hindi, will also sing the English version of the song titled Breaking The Rules for the Holywood film, Initiation. Read on to know more about his new venture.

Jubin Nautiyal bags song in American film

Jubin Nautiyal's English version titled Breaking The Rules will be directed by John Berardo. Moreover, the video is shot amid the lockdown and will highlight his love for his home state, Uttarakhand. On Monday night, Jubin Nautiyal took to his Instagram and shared a glimpse of his song Aatishbaazi, which is the Hindi version of the theme song of American film, Initiation. Along with the video, the singer also revealed that Aatishbaazi song will be unveiled on August 12, 2020. Through the caption, the Humnava Mere singer asked, "What do you think of my new avatar?"

Aatishbaazi promo:

Meanwhile, on Sunday, Jubin Nautiyal shared the poster of Aatishbaazi. The song is helmed and voiced by the singer himself. Aatishbaazi is produced by Shivam Malhotra and the lyrics are penned by Rocky Khanna. On sharing the poster, Jubin wrote, "Yeh Seene Ke Andar. Hai Kaisa Samandar."

In an interaction with Hindustan Times, Jubin Nautiyal said that he has learned the ways of Hollywood now, and wouldn't mind taking up more projects. He also added that he had a great time working for a Hollywood project and that he would like to do it more often. Talking about the time when he started working on the sounds and music of Breaking the Rules in Initiation, Jubin said he figured that he really is good at it and added that he was happy.

As and when he goes forward, he would want to take every project, one at the time, exclaimed Jubin. In the same interaction, Jubin Nautiyal also said that the songs have been produced by a 13-year-old kid, who might be the youngest producer till date. Giving more insights into the song Aatishbaazi, the singer said that the track has a vintage rock and roll vibe.

