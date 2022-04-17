Jubin Nautiyal Breaks His Silence On Dating Rumours With 'Kabir Singh' Actor Nikita Dutta

Singer Jubin Nautiyal and Kabir Singh actor Nikita Dutta recently hit the headlines, when the duo's pap photos hit the internet. Netizens began speculating that something was cooking between the two. However, now in his recent interaction with Hindustan Times, Jubin Nautiyal has broken his silence on his ongoing dating rumours. The singer has clarified that nothing is going on between the two.

'She's a dear friend': Jubin Nautiyal

When asked about his relationship rumour, Jubin Nautiyal explained that the Kabir Singh actor is only a dear friend to him. "These are all rumours! Nikita is a very, very dear friend of mine,” said he. During the same interaction, he also added that the dating rumour has not affected the duo's friendship. According to him, Nikita Dutta understands how rumours spread in the industry. He explained, "She is an actor and understands how false information spreads.”

However, the singer added that it was difficult for him to explain the entire situation to his family. Apparently, Nautiyal's relatives were angry a tad bit to learn about his rumoured secret engagement with the actor. He had to spend a lot of time clarifying the situation to his family members. He said, “They were upset; they were like, ‘We came to know about your wedding from the papers’. I had to tell them it was just a rumour.”

Jubin Nautiyal and Nikita Dutta's music video

For those unaware, Nikita Dutta and Jubin Nautiyal have previously starred in the singer's music video titled Mast Nazron Se. The romantic songs see the duo falling head over heels for each other. The clip also features them getting engaged and tying the knot in a royal ceremony. Their private meetups and the music video ended up adding fuel to the ongoing dating rumours. Mast Nazron Se made its way online on March 31. Take a look at it here:

In terms of work, Nikita Dutt last featured alongside Emraan Hashmi in the horror flick, Dybbuk. She is now gearing up to share the screen space with Aditya Seal in Bosco Martis directed the musical film, Rocket Gang. The upcoming movie will be bankrolled under the banner of Zee Studios.

Image: Instagram/@jubin_nautiyal