Jubin Nautiyal Jets Off To Mauritius For 'recovery Break' After Accident; Shares Photos

Jubin Nautiyal, who is recovering from a surgery he underwent after sustaining multiple injuries from falling off a building staircase, recently jetted off to Mauritius for a 'recovery break'. The singer on Monday, December 5, shared glimpses of his getaway on social media. For the unversed, the Raataan Lambiyaan crooner was recently rushed to the hospital after he injured his elbow, ribs, and his right arm in an accident.

Jubin Nautiyal jets off to Mauritius for 'recovery break' after accident

Taking to his Instagram handle, the singer shared two photos from his Mauritius getaway, where he can be seen dressed in a colourful shirt as he posed on a beach. In the caption, he wrote, "Recovery break... see you guys soon," and also added hashtags like ‘digital detox’ and ‘recovery mode'. Take a look.

Fans wished for the singer a speedy recovery, dropping comments like, "Take care dear...come back stronger and more amazing...will be missing u," "Enjoy ur time. Relax and recover well," "Get well soon… see you soon," among other things.

Days ago, after undergoing surgery, the singer shared a statement on social media alongside a photo of him in a hospital bed. He wrote, "Thank you all for your blessings. God was watching over me, and saved me in that fatal accident. I've got discharged and am recovering well. Thank you for your never-ending love and warm prayers."

— Jubin Nautiyal (@JubinNautiyal) December 2, 2022

News Agency ANI earlier shared a statement by the singer's team, revealing that he "broke his elbow, cracked his ribs and hurt his head” after falling from a building staircase.

One of the most sought-after singers of recent times, the 33-year-old has crooned tracks like Raataan Lambiyaan, Lut Gaye, Humnava Mere and Tujhe Kitne Chahne Lage Hum, Taaron Sa Shehar, Manike, Kinna Sona among others. He recently performed at an event in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh on November 23.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @JUBIN_NAUTIYAL)

