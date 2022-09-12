Jubin Nautiyal Reacts To #ArrestJubinNautiyal Trend; Says 'Don't Get Upset On Rumours'

Jubin Nautiyal is among one of the most notable playback singers in the Hindi music industry who garnered a massive fan following over the years and even won him various awards and accolades and widespread recognition for his hit songs. As the singer earlier landed in trouble after he announced his concert in Houston, he recently issued a clarification urging his fans not to get influenced by the rumours.

Jubin Nautiyal issues clarification after netizens demand singer’s arrest

Jubin Nautiyal recently took to his official Twitter handle and posted a note along with his selfie. In the note, he first greeted all his friends and Twitter family and informed them that he was travelling and will be shooting for the next whole month. Stating further, he urged his fans not to get upset about the rumours while asserting that he loves his country. The tweet read, “Hello friends and twitter family, I've been travelling and will be shooting for the next whole month. Don't get upset on rumours. I love my country. I love you all” (sic)

Hello friends and twitter family, I've been travelling and will be shooting for the next whole month. Don't get upset on rumours. I love my country 🇮🇳🙏🏻. I love you all 🌹 pic.twitter.com/0Peyy74rwr — Jubin Nautiyal (@JubinNautiyal) September 10, 2022

The moment he issued his clarification on Twitter, numerous fans came out in support of the singer and assured him that they trusted him. Take a look-

Bhai tension Mt lena hum sb ka Pyaar aapke sath hai aap next song ki tyaari ki jiye

We want @JubinNautiyal we Love @JubinNautiyal ❤️❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/7YUf2opA0q — Faiz Mirza (@FaizMirza97) September 10, 2022

We all know that you never do anything wrong..love and respect for you always💝🙏 — Payal (@payelandrisheet) September 10, 2022

We love you too JN. Keep rocking, healing n inspiring. Good wishes n love today n always. 💚💚💚 — forget_me_not 🍁 (@naVneeta_20) September 10, 2022

It all began when the singer announced his concert in Houston while several media reports alleged that the concert was being organised by a banned Khalistani group member named Jai Singh. Soon after the news spread like wildfire online, netizens began slamming the singer while demanding his arrest. The hashtag ‘ArrestJubinNautiyal’ began trending on social media with the singer receiving massive backlash from the netizens.

Earlier, Jubin Nautiyal was rumoured to be dating Kabir Singh actor Nikita Dutta after the duo’s pap photos surfaced online. The singer, however, dismissed the rumours asserting that she was just his dear friend. "These are all rumours! Nikita is a very, very dear friend of mine,” he said in an interaction with Hindustan Times.

Image: Instagram/@jubin_nautiyal