Jubin Nautiyal Shares Photo From Hospital After Undergoing Operation, Says 'God Saved Me'

Singer Jubin Nautiyal who was hospitalised after a fall from stairs injuring his elbow, ribs, and head, has been discharged from the hospital. The singer shared a health update with his fans through a Twitter post saying that he got discharged from the hospital and is recovering well.

Jubin Nautiyal was rushed to the hospital after suffering multiple injuries on Friday, December 2. According to his team, the 33-year-old Bollywood singer underwent an operation on his right arm.

Nautiyal took to his Twitter and thanked all who prayed for his well-being. "Thank you all for your blessings. God was watching over me, and saved me in that fatal accident. I've got discharged and am recovering well," Jubin Nautiyal tweeted. Along with this tweet, he also shared a picture of him having his meal at the hospital. In the picture, Nutiyal's right hand is seen covered under a bandage.

Jubin Nautiyal accident

The Bollywood singer was rushed to a hospital in Mumbai after falling from a building staircase on December 2. In a statement, the Bollywood singer's team said Nautiyal “broke his elbow, cracked his ribs and hurt his head” after the fall. "Singer Jubin Nautiyal broke his elbow, cracked his ribs & hurt his head after he fell from a building staircase in the early hours of today morning. He was recently rushed to a hospital in Mumbai. He will undergo an operation for his right arm," Jubin Nautiyal's PR team said, ANI reported.

One of the most sought after singers of recent times, Jubin has crooned tracks like Raataan Lambiyaan, Lut Gaye, Humnava Mere and Tujhe Kitne Chahne Lage Hum, among others.