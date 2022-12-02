Last Updated:

Jubin Nautiyal Suffers Multiple Injuries In Accident; Rushed To Hospital

Singer Jubin Nautiyal was rushed to a hospital in Mumbai after falling from a building staircase. He will reportedly be undergoing an operation soon.

Singer Jubin Nautiyal was rushed to a hospital in Mumbai after falling from a building staircase. He will reportedly be undergoing an operation soon. News agency ANI shared a statement from the singer's team which revealed that he "broke his elbow, cracked his ribs & hurt his head" in the accident that happened today, December 1. 

Jubin Nautiyal rushed to hospital after he sustains multiple injuries in an accident

"Singer Jubin Nautiyal broke his elbow, cracked his ribs & hurt his head after he fell from a building staircase in the early hours of today morning. He was recently rushed to a hospital in Mumbai. He will undergo an operation for his right arm: Jubin Nautiyal's PR team," ANI shared. 

One of the most-sought after singers of recent times, Jubin has crooned tracks like Raataan Lambiyaan, Lut Gaye,  Humnava Mere, Tujhe Kitne Chahne Lage Hum, among others. 

