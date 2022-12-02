Jubin Nautiyal Suffers Multiple Injuries In Accident; Rushed To Hospital

Quick links:
Image: Instagram/@jubin_nautiyal
Singer Jubin Nautiyal was rushed to a hospital in Mumbai after falling from a building staircase. He will reportedly be undergoing an operation soon. News agency ANI shared a statement from the singer's team which revealed that he "broke his elbow, cracked his ribs & hurt his head" in the accident that happened today, December 1.
"Singer Jubin Nautiyal broke his elbow, cracked his ribs & hurt his head after he fell from a building staircase in the early hours of today morning. He was recently rushed to a hospital in Mumbai. He will undergo an operation for his right arm: Jubin Nautiyal's PR team," ANI shared.
One of the most-sought after singers of recent times, Jubin has crooned tracks like Raataan Lambiyaan, Lut Gaye, Humnava Mere, Tujhe Kitne Chahne Lage Hum, among others.