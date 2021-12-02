Jubin Nautiyal's Song Tops The Charts As 'most Watched' On YouTube, See Which One

Singer Jubin Nautiyal has been entertaining the audience with his melodious voice for a long time by crooning songs like Raataan Lambiyan, Barsaat Ki Dhun, Tum Hi Aana and more. The artist established his place in Bollywood as one of the most sought actor playback singers while simultaneously releasing his own soulful music. Known for his romantic ballads catering to the music buds of modern romantic souls, the singer has now landed on the top of the list released by YouTube.

YouTube India finally announced the list of most-watched videos across every genre of its platform. From most watched music videos to the list of top 10 creators in the country, the list has recognized the top contributors of the platform. Read on to know which of the song has earned Jubin Nautiyal his rightful place at the top of YouTube India's list.

Jubin Nautiyal tops most watched music video of the year list

The 32-year-old singer bagged the top spot at the top 10 watched music videos in India on YouTube with his 2021 hit song Lut Gaye. The music video featured actors Emraan Hashmi and Yukti as it was released on 17th February 2021. The song comes from the album of the same name which is composed by Tanishk Bagchi and penned by Manoj Muntashir.

The song has garnered over a billion views on YouTube since its release earlier this year. Expressing his happiness about the same, the Nautiyal took to his social media to share the news on his story by adding a smiling emoji to celebrate the moment. His other romantic ballad titled Raataan Lambiyan from the film Shershaah also bagged a spot on the list.

Other songs on the list include rapper Badshah and Yo Yo Honey Singh's Paani Paani and Saiyaan Ji, respectively. singer B Praak's sensational hit Baarish Ki Jaaye also found a place on the list of top 10 watched music videos in India on YouTube.

On the work front, the singer recently crooned the song Tu Mera Hogaya Hai for the upcoming actioner Tadap starring debutant Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria. He dropped the song with the caption, ''This one's for all the soulmates out there, From Ishana & Ramisa.''

(With inputs from PTI)

Image: Instagram/@jubin_nautiyal