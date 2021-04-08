Juggy D Arrested For Alleged Domestic Violence? Singer Speaks On His 'wrong Doings'

Punjabi singer-songwriter Juggy D has been reportedly arrested in London on Tuesday for domestic violence. According to a recent exclusive report of Pinkvilla, the singer's British Indian wife, Kiran Sandhi got him arrested on Tuesday and filed a harassment suit against him. A source close to Juggy told the entertainment portal that Kiran was going through a bad phase and it is shocking that after being in 11 years of marriage with three kids, the wife had to decide to separate.

Juggy D arrested by London police?

According to information obtained by Pinkvilla, the Punjabi singer partied in The Claridges hotel in New Delhi with girls and drugs and flew back to London to surprise his wife Kiran on their 11th anniversary. And post his return, Kiran got hold of Juddy's phone and read a few messages, which eventually upset Juddy. The report adds that the singer went ballistic and started beating Kiran and that was when she called the London police and asked for help.

According to the report, when Kiran went through Juddy's phone, she found out via his chats that the latter was cheating on her. She also learnt that he and singer Guru Randhawa had been womanizing and doing drugs. She posted a few of the singer's chats for the availability of escorts on his Instagram account. However, the posts were deleted later. However, Juggy had later taken to the story session of his verified social media handle to pen a note about Guru Randhawa and Navjot Singh not being "involved" in this part of his life.

One of the now-deleted posts, which included two videos and a screenshot of a chat, was captioned, "I take drugs and hire escorts all the time in delhi and mumbai (sic)". Meanwhile, the second video that was posted on Juggy D’s Insta feed was, presumably, from a private party, which has been captioned as, “Special video for my brother @gururandhawa”. On the other hand, the third post was a screenshot of his chat with someone named Guru India. As mentioned earlier, all three posts are now deleted and the last post visible on the singer's Instagram feed is his anniversary wish for Kiran.

