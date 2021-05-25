Juice WRLD And Nipsey Hussle To Posthumously Feature On Maroon 5’s New Album

American rappers, Juice WRLD and Nipsey Hussle have reportedly been posthumously featured on Maroon 5's upcoming album. Maroon 5 revealed the tracklist for their seventh studio album, Jordi, and it features guest appearances from the aforementioned late rappers. Maroon 5’s latest album, Jordi, also includes duets with H.E.R., Stevie Nicks, Jason Derulo and others.

Jarad Anthony Higgins professionally known as Juice WRLD, tragically passed away in December 2019 at the age of 21 after suffering a seizure. Juice WRLD's death came as a shock to many fans considering the rapper's young age. The late rapper appears in one of Maroon 5’s songs, Can't Leave You Alone from the album, Jordi.

Nipsey on the other hand was 33 when he was fatally shot in March the same year. Nipsey was an activist for his community and even received a letter from former President Barack Obama who praised the rapper for his work in the community, upon his death. The rapper appears on a remix of Memories, along with Compton rapper-and-actor YG.

More about Maroon 5’s latest album

The highly anticipated album, Jordi, which also includes the previously released singles Nobody’s Love, Memories, and Beautiful Mistakes with Megan Thee Stallion, is a tribute to the band's late manager, Jordan Feldstein. Jordan, who was also frontman Adam Levine's childhood friend, died of a heart attack at age 40, in 2017. In an Instagram post last month, Adam Levine wrote a heartfelt note about the album.

He wrote, "We built this thing together. A piece of me will always be missing. The loss is tragic in ways I’m still learning how to cope with. All I can do is keep him with me and honour him in the best way I know how". Levine also wrote about how much he misses Jordan saying, "I miss him every single day. And I’m proud to have etched his name into the history of this band that he helped build from the ground up…every step of the way. We love you Jordi". Take a look at the post below.

Tracklist for Jordi

Jordi, which is the follow-up to Maroon 5's last album, Red Pill Blues will release on June 11, 2021. The track-listing for Jordi is:

Beautiful Mistakes (feat. Megan Thee Stallion) Lost Echo (feat. blackbear) Lovesick Remedy (feat. Stevie Nicks) Seasons One Light (feat. Bantu) Convince Me Otherwise (feat. H.E.R.) Nobody’s Love Can’t Leave You Alone (feat. Juice WRLD) Memories Memories (Remix) (feat. Nipsey Hussle & YG) Button (feat. Anuel AA & Tainy) Lifestyle (Jason Derulo feat. Adam Levine)

Image - Juice Wrld IG, Adam Levine IG, Nipsey Hussle IG

