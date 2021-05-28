Juice WRLD's Goodbye & Good Riddance Re-released As Anniversary Edition, Ft 2 Songs

A new edition of Juice WRLD's Goodbye & Good Riddance is released to celebrate the third anniversary of the project. The original album was dropped back in 2018 on May 23rd. The recently released new anniversary version features two additional track 734 and the remix of Lucid Dreams, which features Lil Uzi Vert. The original album, which released in 2018, did not score well in the beginning but became popular after the song Lucid Dreams released. By December 2018, the album was certified platinum by RIAA.

Juice WRLD's Goodbye & Good Riddance release 2 new songs

Goodbye & Good Riddance Anniversary edition album which is the UZI remix is produced by Internet’s Money Nick Mira and is released on YouTube. Back in December 2019, the world suffered a tremendous loss when Juice WRLD passed away in a tragic incident, but his music continues to live on. In the next two weeks, fans will get a chance to hear him in Maroon 5’s upcoming project. Juice WRLD’s album Legends Never Die released after his death on July 10, 2020, and debuted no 1 on Billboard 200 moving 497,000 album-equivalent units in its first week out.

Back in May, Juice WRLD’s mother Carmela Wallace announced that her son’s Live Free 999 Fund launched an art contest where people could share fan art of the late artist. The art to be shared was supposed to be touching on combatting depression, anxiety, and substance dependency. The winner will be a part of the upcoming merchandise collaboration while the other top 5 winners will receive a gift box and be highlighted on Live Free 999’s social media accounts and website. Live Free 999 Fund and Crisis Text Line also partnered to provide people free access to counselling. You can text LF999 to 741741 to get confidential crisis counselling for free. She also said that counselling will be available 24 hours a day.

IMAGE: STILL FROM JUICE WRLD-734

