Jungkook Birthday: Indian ARMYs Rent Billboards In Mumbai For BTS Singer's Special Day

Quick links:
Image: Instagram/Twitter
BTS' Jeon Jungkook is celebrating his 24th birthday on September 1 and Indian ARMYs are doing their fair share of work to make it as memorable as they can for their 'Golden Maknae'. According to reports, Indian ARMYs have rented billboards across Mumbai to commemorate Jungkook's birthday.
BTS ARMYs have lined up several special events for Jeon Jungkook's 24th birthday including fund-raisers for several projects and donating money to charity. Taking to Twitter, Jungkook's Indian fansite 'Jungkook India' revealed that ARMYs in Mumbai have saved up money for his 'bus billboard' birthday project to put up posters of the singer at bus stops in Mulund. The bus billboards reading 'Happy Jungkook Day' will be put up at the decided locations till September 4, 2021. Mumbai ARMYs took to Twitter on Jungkook's birthday to share pictures of the billboard which is located in PK Road, Mulund.
✨️𝗝𝗨𝗡𝗚𝗞𝗢𝗢𝗞 𝗕𝗜𝗥𝗧𝗛𝗗𝗔𝗬 𝗣𝗥𝗢𝗝𝗘𝗖𝗧 ✨️— JUNGKOOK INDIA 🇮🇳 🎂 (@Jungkook__INDIA) August 27, 2021
Bus Shelter Billboard in Mumbai, India
LOCATION : Mulund West Mumbai India
DATE : 210829 - 210804 pic.twitter.com/oLvdD9vWPN
Jungkook's birthday project first time in India at Mulund west bus station— Anuu♡ Jungkook day 💜🐰 (@taebunnybear) August 29, 2021
Location📍 KALIDAS NATYAGRAH PK ROAD MULUND WEST MUMBAI
Pics taken by me😁 pic.twitter.com/AXaxkqvexz
Indian ARMY has prepared several other projects for the lead vocalist as well. In honour of Jungkook’s birthday, ARMY has decided to sponsor three abandoned dogs under his name to express their love for 'Geureum' (Jungkook's dog). According to Jungook India, fans have also raised enough money to donate to Sightsavers to support 4 sight-restoring surgeries in India under his name.
✨️𝗝𝗨𝗡𝗚𝗞𝗢𝗢𝗞 𝗕𝗜𝗥𝗧𝗛𝗗𝗔𝗬 𝗣𝗥𝗢𝗝𝗘𝗖𝗧 ✨️— JUNGKOOK INDIA 🇮🇳 🎂 (@Jungkook__INDIA) August 28, 2021
Part - 2
In honor of Jungkook’s upcoming birthday, we are sponsored three abondoned dogs in India under Jungkook's name. pic.twitter.com/rlz5ANPsrQ
✨️𝗝𝗨𝗡𝗚𝗞𝗢𝗢𝗞 𝗕𝗜𝗥𝗧𝗛𝗗𝗔𝗬 𝗣𝗥𝗢𝗝𝗘𝗖𝗧 ✨️— JUNGKOOK INDIA 🇮🇳 🎂 (@Jungkook__INDIA) August 29, 2021
Part - 3 : Your Eyes Tell
For Jungkook's birthday, we have donated to sightsavers to support 4 sight restoring surgeries in India under Jungkook's name pic.twitter.com/AxHLyr5mT1
Meanwhile, JK has also given ARMYs a very special gift on his birthday. On Wednesday, he went live on the Vlive app and performed ‘Heartbeat’ and ‘Paradise’ for his fans. According to Korean media reports, “BTS Jungkook’s birthday personal Vlive broadcast recorded 20 million simultaneous real-time live viewers, 2.3B real-time ‘likes,’ and 65 million real-time comments, the HIGHEST record in real-time Vlive history.”
Earlier on August 31st, JK asked BTS ARMY on Weverse to write song lyrics for him. "Everybody, it’s not my birthday yet…You guys have to understand my intention well..! Please write a few things as if they were 'lyrics', regardless of whether it's my birthday or not, just something you wanted to say to me.". He later took the suggestions to make a song for them.
Jungkook's Birthday Song Lyrics 😭 💜— ⟭⟬ • Lucy • ⟬⟭ (@uchyea) August 31, 2021
Happy birthday Jungkookshiii @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/rdRgXoE5vB
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.