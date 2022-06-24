Last Updated:

Jungkook, Charlie Puth's 'Left & Right' OUT: BTS ARMY Already 'addicted' To The Track

Jungkook and Charlie Puth's highly awaited collaboration 'Left & Right' has been released, with the track already shattering records and claiming top spots.

Written By
Kriti Nayyar
Jungkook and Charlie Puth's highly awaited collaboration Left & Right has been released, with the track already shattering records and claiming the number 1 spot in various countries. The peppy track has been released on various music platforms including Spotify and Apple Music. The Left & Right music video shows the BTS member and Puth donning quirky outfits as they jam along in a lively setting. 

With Jungkook and Puth's trailblazing fan following, several netizens including the BTS ARMY have dropped their reaction via social media, calling it 'addicting'. The overwhelming curiosity surrounding the music video even led to it crashing on YouTube as people swarmed to watch it. Puth confirmed the same via Twitter and shared another link to the song for fans to listen to. 

Jungkook and Charlie Puth's song Left & Right released

Annoying the track release via his Instagram handle, Charlie wrote, "LEFT AND RIGHT IS OUT EVERYWHERE!!! LOVE CHARLIE AND KOOKIE." The track is a mainstream pop number with catchy lyrics and energetic music to get everyone grooving. Take a look. 

Among the plethora of reactions, one netizen mentioned that the song is extremely catchy with 'two beautiful vocals', while another stated it has an 'addicting chorus'. In special shoutouts from the BTS ARMY, Jungkook was lauded for his charming act and acing the English lyrics. Take a look at some of the reactions. 

