Jungkook Steals The Show With Power-packed Performance At FIFA World Cup Opening Ceremony

The South Korean boy band BTS' youngest member Jungkook scripted history as he became the first Asian ever to perform the official FIFA World Cup anthem. The FIFA World Cup 2022 began on Sunday evening, November 20, in Doha, Qatar. Jungkook introduced the new World Cup anthem Dreamers along with Qatari singer Fahad Al Kubaisi. The opening ceremony was held at Al-Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, near Qatar's capital Doha.

Jungkook stole the show with his performance during the opening ceremony. The 25-year-old K-Pop star's performance was lauded by the audience present at the ceremony along with his fans on Twitter. The social media platform was flooded with praise for Jungkook following his performance.

Jungkook's fans showered him with love and praise as they praised his power-pack performance. A Twitter user wrote, "What a performance! Best World Cup song of all time IMO," while another penned, "Jungkook from BTS has made the best World Cup song of this year." A fan also wrote, "But lowkey really proud on jungkook, he absolutely killed it." One also wrote, "reamers is THE ultimate motivation, i’ve-got-this, i-can-do-this-and-more, world domination anthem. jungkook’s voice makes this so uplifting and empowering and hopeful and I just CANT."

Singer Fahad Al Kubaisi also expressed his gratitude to share the stage with Jungkook. Taking to Twitter, the singer wrote, "I can’t express my gratitude and happiness for my participation in the biggest event of all times the World Cup in my country Qatar with the talented Jungkook, thank you for everything."

Jungkook honours previous FIFA anthems

Musical stars like Shakira, Ricky Martin, and Enrique Iglesias have previously performed the official FIFA World Cup anthems. During his performance, Jungkoook made sure to pay tribute to the previous anthems by these artists. Before the K-Pop star took the stage, a medley was played, which included anthems like Ricky Martin's Cup Of Life, Shakira's Waka Waka, and Waving Flag by K'naan.

Ahead of Jungkook's performance, veteran Hollywood actor Morgan Freeman took the stage. He hosted the ceremony and also delivered a moving monologue. The actor further shared the stage with differently abled Qatari YouTuber Ghanim al Muftah.

