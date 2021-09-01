Jungkook's B'day: When BTS Singer Said His Mom Dreamt Of 'golden Rain' Before His Birth

BTS' Jungkook's birthday is underway! The K-pop singer and BTS vocalist turns 24 years old today. Because of his several different skills which include dancing, singing, rapping and even songwriting, Jungkook has often been called "Golden Maknae" by BTS' army. On the occasion of his birthday, here's a callback to when he revealed that his mother dreamt of golden rain before his birth -

BTS' Jungkook celebrates his 24th birthday today. When the singer turned 20 years old, he revealed his mother's "taemong," which is a conception dream, in the Korean language. According to Hindustan Times, a "taemong" is a "conception dream" which mothers-to-be often see, foretelling the future of the child. The symbols and signs seen in the dream are believed to sometimes even be able to tell the child's gender.

BTS' birthday boy Jungkook spoke about his mother's "taemong" during an interview with Focus News, describing it as:

Rain started to fall in a village but the places that got touched by the raindrops turned into gold.

During the same interview with Focus News, Jungkook also spoke about how he was looking forward to turning 24. At that time he said, "I am very curious about what I’ll be doing at that age."

The singer also opened up about another "conception dream" that his mother had before his birth, during a BTS 5th Muster event in Seoul in 2019. According to HT, the singer told his fans that his mother dreamt that there were "seven black piglets who were feeding on their mother's milk." BTS' Jimin even jokingly asked if the mother pig was Bang Si-hyuk, CEO of former HYBE, the man behind BTS.

Jungkook's birthday hasn't gone unnoticed by the BTS Army, who has stormed Twitter and other social media sites to send warm wishes to their favourite K-pop singer. In fact, the BTS Army has even made the K-pop icon's birthday trend on Twitter as "Happy Birthday Jungkook." Check out some of the tweets for Jungkook's birthday, below -

