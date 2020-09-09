NCT 127's Jungwoo And Former Stray Kids Member Woojin Accused Of Sexual Assault

South Korean singers Jungwoo of the NCT 127 fame and Woojin of the Stray Kids fame have come under the scanner after they were accused of sexual assault. The news spread like wildfire after a Twitter handle alleged a K-pop artist of sexual assault and soon deleted the tweet. However, Woojin broke his silence about the same on his Instagram handle and rubbished all the accusations and also revealed taking action against the individual who has been spreading false news about him.

Fans came in support of Jungwoo while many slammed Woojin

The news of sexual assault originated from a Twitter handle who claimed to be a victim of a sexual assault by a K-Pop star who comes from the South Korean Big 3 agencies, SM Entertainment. With the initials 'Woo', Woojin took to his Instagram handle to rubbish the accusations. However, he received a lot of flak by the masses as he took the opportunity to announce signing a contract with a new agency after he called it quits with Stray Kids in 2019. Woojin revealed that his company is planning to take action against the people who are spreading false rumours about him and asked fans to not worry as the accusations were not true.

Check out his post below:

Soon, a lot of fans slammed the former Stray Kids member and called him out for his statement. Many suggested that it was a ploy by the artist to play the 'victim card' to hike the anticipation about his solo debut. One user tweeted writing, "how can y'all still defend Woojin when he promoted his solo activities in the same post addressing the allegations". On the other hand, the NCT 127 member, Jungwoo was also accused of the immoral act. However, it is because he too has the initials 'Woo' in his name. Furthermore, Jungwoo also comes from SM Entertainment.

Although Twitterati found Woojin's letter 'fake', hundreds of fans came in support of Jungwoo against the sexual assault accusations. Many also speculated that it was an attempt to bring down the South Korean group. Check out Twitterati's reaction below:

Jungwoo, you are a strong man☺️thank you for being the best🧚🏼‍♀️sijeuni is always with you💚 we love u puppy 💞💞#JUNGWOO#정우#WeLoveYouJungwoo pic.twitter.com/3nAE374KWT — liaa🦋🌊 (@lwjnie) September 9, 2020

💌to: jungwoo

to the sweetest, caring and cutest jungwoo, i hope you are doing okay 🥺 thank you for doing your very best to everything!! we love you <3#JUNGWOO#정우#WeLoveYouJungwoo@NCTsmtown_127 @NCTsmtown pic.twitter.com/p8HkNINAgY — sanꕤsemi-ia彡 (@junguwukimi) September 9, 2020

(Image credit: Jungwoo FC Instagram and Woojin Instagram)

