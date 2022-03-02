Juno Juno Awards Nominations List 2022: Justin Bieber, Charlotte Cardin Dominate The List

Quick links:
Image: Instagram/@justinbieber, @charlottecardin
The Juno Juno Awards is finally returning with an in-person event in May. Ever since 2019, the award function was held online owing to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Now, On Tuesday, March 1 the Juno Juno Awards unveiled the list of celebs who have been nominated across various musical categories this year. Speaking of which, Justin Bieber, The Weekend and Charolette Cardin have dominated the nominations list this year.
While Charolette Cardin bagged a whooping six nominations, Justin Bieber and the Weeknd are just behind her with five nominations each. Following them are Shawn Mendes, Jessia and Pressa who have garnered four nominations in their Award list. Take a look at the entire list below:
The 51st ceremony of the Junos will be held in the month of May this year. The venue of the event is reported to be the Budweiser Stage in Toronto. While actor Simu Liu will don the cap of the host for the event, reportedly Mustafa, Avril Lavingne, Charlotte Cardin will set the stage on fire with their musical performances.
