Juno Juno Awards Nominations List 2022: Justin Bieber, Charlotte Cardin Dominate The List

The Juno Juno Awards is finally returning with an in-person event in May. Ever since 2019, the award function was held online owing to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Now, On Tuesday, March 1 the Juno Juno Awards unveiled the list of celebs who have been nominated across various musical categories this year. Speaking of which, Justin Bieber, The Weekend and Charolette Cardin have dominated the nominations list this year.

While Charolette Cardin bagged a whooping six nominations, Justin Bieber and the Weeknd are just behind her with five nominations each. Following them are Shawn Mendes, Jessia and Pressa who have garnered four nominations in their Award list. Take a look at the entire list below:

Juno Juno Awards Nominations List 2022

ARTIST OF THE YEAR:

Charlotte Cardin

JP Saxe

Justin Bieber

Shawn Mendes

The Weeknd

GROUP OF THE YEAR:

Arkells

Loud Luxury

Mother Mother

The Reklaws

Valley

SINGLE OF THE YEAR:

Make a Life, Not a Living, Brett Kissel

Meaningless, Charlotte Cardin

I’m not Pretty, JESSIA

Peaches, ft. Giveon, Justin Bieber and Daniel Caesar

Take My Breath, the Weeknd

ALBUM OF THE YEAR:

Phoenix, Charlotte Cardin

Dangerous Levels of Introspection, JP Saxe

Justice, Justin Bieber

Wonder, Shawn Mendes

Too Young To Be Sad, Tate McRae

RAP ALBUM/EP OF THE YEAR:

See You Next Wednesday, Belly

Stock Exchange, Haviah Mighty

Emergency Tsunami, Nav

The Extravagant Collection, NorthSideBenji

Gardner Express (Deluxe), Pressa

BREAKTHROUGH ARTIST OF THE YEAR:

347aidan

Faouzia

JESSIA

Pressa

Tesher

BREAKTHROUGH GROUP OF THE YEAR:

Black Pistol Fire

cleopatrick

Monowhales

Ocie Elliott

Spiritbox

CONTEMPORARY R&B RECORDING OF THE YEAR:

Tabula Rasa, a l l i e

Vibe for Me (Bob for Me), Aqyila

Gifted, Kallitechnis

Supernovas, k-os

Take My Breath, the Weeknd

TIKTOK JUNO FAN CHOICE:

347aidan

bbno$

Charlotte Cardin

Forest Blakk

JESSIA

Justin Bieber

Loud Luxury

Pressa

Shawn Mendes

The Weeknd

The 51st ceremony of the Junos will be held in the month of May this year. The venue of the event is reported to be the Budweiser Stage in Toronto. While actor Simu Liu will don the cap of the host for the event, reportedly Mustafa, Avril Lavingne, Charlotte Cardin will set the stage on fire with their musical performances.

