Juno Juno Awards Nominations List 2022: Justin Bieber, Charlotte Cardin Dominate The List

While Charolette Cardin bagged a whooping six nominations in Juno Juno Awards, Justin Bieber and the Weeknd are just behind her with five nominations each.

Mamta Raut
Juno Juno Awards

Image: Instagram/@justinbieber, @charlottecardin


The Juno Juno Awards is finally returning with an in-person event in May. Ever since 2019, the award function was held online owing to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Now, On Tuesday, March 1 the Juno Juno Awards unveiled the list of celebs who have been nominated across various musical categories this year. Speaking of which, Justin Bieber, The Weekend and Charolette Cardin have dominated the nominations list this year.

While Charolette Cardin bagged a whooping six nominations, Justin Bieber and the Weeknd are just behind her with five nominations each. Following them are Shawn Mendes, Jessia and Pressa who have garnered four nominations in their Award list. Take a look at the entire list below:

Juno Juno Awards Nominations List 2022

ARTIST OF THE YEAR:

  • Charlotte Cardin
  • JP Saxe
  • Justin Bieber
  • Shawn Mendes
  • The Weeknd

GROUP OF THE YEAR:

  • Arkells
  • Loud Luxury
  • Mother Mother
  • The Reklaws
  • Valley

SINGLE OF THE YEAR:

  • Make a Life, Not a Living, Brett Kissel
  • Meaningless, Charlotte Cardin
  • I’m not Pretty, JESSIA
  • Peaches, ft. Giveon, Justin Bieber and Daniel Caesar
  • Take My Breath, the Weeknd

ALBUM OF THE YEAR:

  • Phoenix, Charlotte Cardin
  • Dangerous Levels of Introspection, JP Saxe
  • Justice, Justin Bieber
  • Wonder, Shawn Mendes
  • Too Young To Be Sad, Tate McRae

RAP ALBUM/EP OF THE YEAR:

  • See You Next Wednesday, Belly
  • Stock Exchange, Haviah Mighty
  • Emergency Tsunami, Nav
  • The Extravagant Collection, NorthSideBenji
  • Gardner Express (Deluxe), Pressa

BREAKTHROUGH ARTIST OF THE YEAR:

  • 347aidan
  • Faouzia
  • JESSIA
  • Pressa
  • Tesher

BREAKTHROUGH GROUP OF THE YEAR:

  • Black Pistol Fire
  • cleopatrick
  • Monowhales
  • Ocie Elliott
  • Spiritbox

CONTEMPORARY R&B RECORDING OF THE YEAR:

  • Tabula Rasa, a l l i e
  • Vibe for Me (Bob for Me), Aqyila
  • Gifted, Kallitechnis
  • Supernovas, k-os
  • Take My Breath, the Weeknd

TIKTOK JUNO FAN CHOICE:

  • 347aidan
  • bbno$
  • Charlotte Cardin
  • Forest Blakk
  • JESSIA
  • Justin Bieber
  • Loud Luxury
  • Pressa
  • Shawn Mendes
  • The Weeknd

The 51st ceremony of the Junos will be held in the month of May this year. The venue of the event is reported to be the Budweiser Stage in Toronto. While actor Simu Liu will don the cap of the host for the event, reportedly Mustafa, Avril Lavingne, Charlotte Cardin will set the stage on fire with their musical performances. 

Image: Instagram/@justinbieber, @charlottecardin

