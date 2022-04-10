Jussie Smollett Drops New R&B Track After Release From Jail; Raps About Recent Conviction

Weeks after walking out of jail, former Empire star Jussie Smollett shared a clip of his latest single, titled Thank You God on social media. The R&B number reportedly has references to his December court case, wherein he was found guilty of staging a 'hate crime' and lying about the same to Chicago Police.

The track's lyric video opened up with a signed statement by the artiste that reads, "Channeling these thoughts the best way I know how. Love you." He further dedicated the track to "people who kept it real" and stated that all profits from Thank You God will be donated to social justice organisations.

Jussie Smollett drops new R&B track after release from jail

Taking to his Instagram handle recently, the singer dropped the minute and a half long lyric video, which began with "It's like they're hellbent on not solving the crime/Taking out the elements of race and trans and homophobia that's straight taking lives/But turn around and act like I'm the one that killed the strides."

Take a look:

Jussie Smollet's conviction

For the uninitiated, Smollett was sentenced to 150 days in jail and 30 months of probation for orchestrating a hate crime against himself. However, he was released six days after spending time in jail as his lawyer appealed his conviction.

In the track, he also gave a shoutout to "the people who kept it real, who kept it true," and also spoke about others who didn't side with him. He further added that all he wanted to do was "make my people proud." While the artist has parted ways with the Empire cast, he continues to create more music.

According to AP, Jussie had told Chicago police in January 2019 that he was attacked by two men near his house at around 2 a.m. His claims were looked into by the authorities, coming to the conclusion that it was a 'hoax' staged by Smollett to get publicity. At the trial, the prosecutors also presented the proof of how Smollett had bribed two men who worked with him on the Empire set to fake the incident.

