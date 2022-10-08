Justin Beiber 'hurt' After Kanye West Verbally Attacked Wife Hailey Bieber: Reports

American Rapper Kanye West, who now goes by Ye, recently invited controversy after he wore a t-shirt that read, "White Lives Matter" to a fashion show in Paris. The rapper's long-sleeved t-shirt sparked controversy as the slogan was considered as a "hate" slogan by the Anti-Defamation League.

The Donda rapper also received criticism from many stars including fashion stylist Gabriella Karefa-Johnson. As many celebrities, including Hailey Bieber and Gigi Hadid, supported Karefa-Johnson, West verbally attacked her and claimed she had a nose job. While Justin Bieber shared a close bond with Ye, the Yummy singer is really upset with the latter's attack on his wife.

Hailey Bieber did not mention Kanye's name in her statement and extended her support to Gabriella Karefa-Johnson. Sharing Johnson's picture, the model wrote, "GKJ ALL DAY, EVERYDAY My respect for you runs deep my friend! To know you is to adore you and to work with you is an honor. The most kind. The most talented. The most fun. The most chic."

However, West criticised her in one of the captions of his now-deleted Instagram post, which featured a news article claiming Hailey and Drake went out on a date. West called Hailey "nose job Hailey Baldloose," and further told Justin Biber to "Get your girl before I get mad. You spose to be my friend right."

Justin Biber is hurt by Kanye West's attacks on Hailer

Justin Bieber has often revealed he has immense respect for Kanye West and his art. The Sorry singer has mentioned that West's taste and style have helped him in shaping himself as an artist and inspired him to become more confident. However, things have reportedly changed between Bieber and West after the latter talked ill of Hailey Bieber.

As per a report by TMZ, Justin and Hailey Beiber are hurt by Kanye's verbal attack especially since they were there for him while the Donda rapper was going through a tough time in his life.

Image: AP/Instagram/@justinbieber