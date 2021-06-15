Justin Bieber & Megan Thee Stallion Named Headliners For Jay-Z's Made In America Festival

Recently, Justin Bieber and Megan Thee Stallion were named as the headliners for Jay-Z's 'Made in America' festival, reported ANI. The initial announcement of Jay-Z's curated two-day festival was made on May 26, 2021. The event is all set to return to Philadelphia for its tenth edition on Labour Day weekend, i.e. September 4 and 5, 2021.

Justin Bieber and Megan Thee Stallion to headline Jay-Z's event

According to the report, along with Justin and Megan, the rest of the Made in America lineup includes Lil Baby, Doja Cat, Roddy Ricch, Bobby Shmurda, Baby Keem, Lil Durk, A$AP Ferg, Moneybagg Yo, Freddie Gibbs, Tinashe, Morray, 42 Dugg and EST Gee. Additional acts will be announced in the upcoming several weeks for the Benjamin Franklin Parkway-held festival. Bankrolled by Roc Nation with Live Nation, this year's Jay-Z's 'Made in America' festival benefits the ACLU of Pennsylvania as its official charity partner.

A part of the festival's net also supports Reform Alliance, a criminal and prison justice reform organisation based in Arkansas. MIA's Cause Village, the festival's philanthropic footprint and hub for social actions, will also attend the two-day event, again, since 2012. In a prepared statement released during the announcement, Jay-Z said, "We are thrilled to announce Made in America 2021 on the legendary Benjamin Franklin Parkway. This year will be like no other, as Made in America celebrates 10 years of music history-making moments". He continued, "The artists’ performances will be even bigger and Cause Village will host a wider range of amazing philanthropic organizations. We look forward to sharing incredible memories with our festival attendees and the city of Philadelphia".

Announcing the same, Justin Bieber took to his official Instagram handle and dropped details about the festival. In the shared poster, the date of the event along with the names of the headliners was mentioned. As for the caption, the Canadian popstar penned, "Made in America". Megan, too, shared the poster on her Insta handle and expressed her excitement. She captioned it, "Hotties y’all ready for made in America!!!!" with fire emoticons.

IMAGE: JUSTIN BIEBER'S/ MEGAN THEE STALLION'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.