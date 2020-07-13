Justin Bieber And Others Who Guest-starred On 'CSI', 'CSI: Miami' & 'CSI: New York'

CSI: Crime Scene Investigation aka CSI and CSI: Las Vegas is one of the most popular American forensics crime drama tv series. The series also has indirect spin-offs titled CSI: Miami and CSI: New York. The TV show received a stupendous response and garnered several awards and accolades.

The movie earned widespread attention due to various factors, one of which is the guest appearance of various celebs. With all that said now, here are celebrities including Justin Bieber who guest-starred on CSI, CSI: Miami and CSI: New York.

Celebrities who guest-starred on CSI, CSI and CASI: New York

Justin Bieber as McCann

Justin Bieber has made a memorable appearance in Crime Scene Investigation. The singer played the role of Jason McCann. His character McCannis featured as a serial killer as well as a serial bomber and is shown to be one of the greatest rivals for the crimefighters.

Channing Tatum as Bob Davenport

Channing Tatum is known for her performances in films like Step Up, Magic Mike, Logan Lucky, The Hateful Eight, The Lego Movie and others. Tatum is also a part of the extremely popular CSI: Miami. He made an appearance in the third season of CSI: Miami and portrayed the role of Bob Davenport. His character is shown to be an aspiring rapper and at one point of the show, he is shown to be a suspected murderer, however, the later parts of the show show that he was not the one who committed the murder.

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift played a very unique role in CSI. Taylor Swift is portrayed to show the opposite of Bieber's character -- she is a murder victim named Haley Jones. Although Taylor Swift played a comparatively small role as to the lead roles, her appearance garnered widespread attention.

Michael B Jordan as Morris Calvin

Michale B Jordan's most memorable works include Creed, Black Panther, Fahrenheit 451, Friday Night Lights, and others. The actor has not only acquired hit roles in movies but also hit TV shows like CSI and The Wire. He played the role of Morris Calvin in CSI, who is a part of a rap crew and his character is shown to have taken his fandom to another level.

Shailene Woodley as Evie Pierpont

Shailene Woodley is known for her performances in films and shows like The Descendants, Big Little Lies, Divergent, and The Spectacular Now. The actor has made an appearance on CSI: New York. She made an appearance in the third season, in the role of Evie Pierpont. She plays a very dark character.

shailene woodley played a child that got away with murder on csi: ny pic.twitter.com/klGeKJGARU — bel ! (@ellaa_jg) August 15, 2019

