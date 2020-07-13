Justin Bieber And Other Celebrities Who Are Hockey Enthusiasts

Apart from their professional abilities like singing and acting, many Hollywood celebrities have a series of other interests. Most of their interests include playing a sport, cooking, travelling, and more. There are many who are sports enthusiasts and love playing hockey. Here is a list of a few celebrities who are known to play Hockey really well.

Celebs who love playing Hockey

Justin Bieber

When the Canadian singer is on the ice, it is quite hard not to notice his game. Justin Bieber also played the NHL All-Star Celebrity Shootout in 2017. The singer plays pickup hockey to stay in shape and also has an impressive jersey collection. His collection includes a Devils jersey, a Coyotes jersey, a Maple Leafs jersey, and a Syracuse college hockey jersey.

Steve Carell

Social experiment: RT if you know who this iconic USA Hockey player is pic.twitter.com/clVfRwioEC — USA Hockey (@usahockey) April 22, 2020

Steve Carell grew up in Boston and played as a goalie in his team. He even bagged a squirt-level national championship. The actor later played for Division III Denison University in Ohio. He still plays rec hockey in California and revealed to a news source that he was the 'LeBron James of rec-league hockey'. A few years ago, Carell got a hip surgery for an injury that he suffered 12 years ago due to hockey.

Keanu Reeves

Years before he made his way into acting, Keanu Reeves was famously known as 'The Wall'. The actor picked up street hockey and ice hockey when his family moved to Toronto and played as a goalie. He earned the nickname during his college years in De La Salle College. According to a news report, Reeves even earned a tryout with the OHL's Windsor Spitfires.

Dave Coulier

Years before he gained fame as Uncle Joey on Full House, Dave Coulier loved playing hockey. He played hockey at his High School in Michigan and continued to play recreationally after he moved to California. The actor is seen playing hockey multiple times in Full House as well. Coulier has also served as an assistant coach for NHL Centennial Alumni Game. He reportedly even introduced his co-star Candace Cameron AKA DJ to her husband.

Michael Buble

Michael Buble is the owner of WHL's Vancouver Giants. He was not a part of his High School or College Hockey team but is an enthusiast and loves the game. He played the game as a kid but later chose to develop a career in music and singing. Michael even has a full-sized hockey rink at his Vancouver residence. The singer once pushed a concert to fly to Vancouver and attend his team's game in 2011.

