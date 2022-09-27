Justin Bieber, Bella Hadid & Others Express Outrage Over 22-yr-old's Death In Iran

The death of 22-year-old Iranian woman Mahsa Amini has sparked outrage in many parts of the world, with notable celebrities like Justin Bieber, Bella Hadid and more also reacting to the tragedy. Amini died in the custody of Iran's morality police, for reportedly not wearing a hijab properly.

As per a report by United Nations, Amini collapsed at the detention centre after spending three days in custody, and eventually passed away after being transferred to a hospital. The report also mentioned that she was 'severely beaten' by the Iranian authorities during her detention.

Justin Bieber, Bella Hadid express outrage over Mahsa Amini's death

Bella Hadid took to her Instagram handle and sent condolences to Amini's loved ones, adding that she didn't deserve what happened to her. "#mahsaamini Just wow … Rest in peace #mahsaamini You did not deserve this. Sending blessings to her family and loved ones." On the other hand, Justin Bieber re-shared a post by Eva Mendes, which detailed the anti-hijab protests erupting over the incident and how Iran's authorities are shutting people out.

On the other hand, The Eyes of Tammy Faye actor Jessica Chastain took to Twitter and wrote, "#MahsaAmini is an Iranian woman who was beaten to death last week in a “re-education center” for not wearing her hijab correctly. Her death lead to thousands of Iranians taking to the streets, demanding an end to violence and discrimination against women."

