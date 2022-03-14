Justin Bieber Can 'barely Sleep' After Wife Hailey Bieber's Blood Clot Incident: Report

Last Thursday, Hailey Bieber was recently hospitalised for suffering from stroke-like symptoms which were caused due to a blood clot in her brain. Now, according to People, the model's husband and singer Justin Bieber is extremely worried for his wife even after Hailey was discharged from the hospital. If the report is to be believed, then Justin can barely sleep after Hailey's recent health scarce.

According to the portal, a source close to Justin Bieber revealed that Hailey doesn't want her close ones to be worried about her. The source said, "Hailey doesn't want anyone to worry about her, but it was a terrifying situation for both of them". However, the Sorry singer is still 'very worried' about her. "He can barely sleep. He stays up watching her while she rests," the source added.

Haily rushed to hospital after complaining of stroke-like symptoms

On Saturday, the model took to Instagram to share her health scare with her fans. Hailey informed that she was having breakfast with Justin when the stroke-like symptoms occurred. The model was rushed to the hospital, where she learnt that it was caused due to a small clot in her brain. Lack of oxygen was the main reason behind her sickness.

She wrote, "On Thursday morning, I was sitting at breakfast with my husband when I started having stroke like symptoms and was taken to the hospital. They found I had suffered a very small blood clot to my brain, which caused a small lack of oxygen, but my body had passed it on its own and I recovered completely within a few hours".

Hailey Bieber further shared that she's doing well and has been discharged from the hospital. The model thanked the hospital staff and everyone who took care of her during the perilous situation.

She continued, "Although this was definitely one of the scariest moments I've ever been through, I'm home now and doing well, and I'm so grateful and thankful to all the amazing doctors and nurses who took care of me! Thank you to everyone who has reached out with well wishes and concern, and for all the support and love."

