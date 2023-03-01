Justin Bieber Cancels Justice World Tour Yet Again, No Official Statement Released

Justin Bieber is not going forward with the official schedule of his Justice World Tour. There are no statements from Justin Bieber’s management about the concerts getting cancelled. However, online ticket booking websites have already updated the status of the concerts as cancelled.

The pop star’s website also does not feature the cancelled dates. Justin Bieber’s World Tour had shows planned in Poland, Australia, Arizona, Manchester, Australia, Ireland, and Washington. However, Justin Bieber’s show planned in Paris is seemingly set to go underway.

AXS, the ticket provider for the shows, sent emails informing the ticket holders that the show at O2 Arena in London has been cancelled and that the money will be credited to their accounts over the course of the next few days. Many fans took to Twitter to voice out their frustrations after the singer cancelled his world tour.

me right now because justin bieber has officially cancelled the justice tour and I may never get to see him again pic.twitter.com/BjwM1a9crt — kita kalia 🦋 (@kitacutterx) February 28, 2023

moment of silence for the tour justin bieber never did and held my money hostage for 3 years — FCK OFF POPCAAN (@geturbawtyfat) February 19, 2023

Justin Bieber suffers from Ramsay Hunt syndrome

Justin Bieber’s Asia leg of World Tour was cancelled back in November. The reasons for the cancellations pertained to his health issues. The pop singer suffers from Ramsay Hunt syndrome and announced the diagnosis after the Justice tour.

As per Mayoclinic, the Ramsay Hunt syndrome occurs when a person goes through a shingles outbreak, which ends up affecting a facial nerve close to one’s ear. The syndrome can also cause paralysis of the facial muscles and loss of hearing in the ear affected.

The pop singer later resumed his shows and performed in a series of concerts. The concerts were later halted in Brazil, and Bieber said that he needs to focus on his health as he felt exhausted.