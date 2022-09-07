Justin Bieber Cancels Remaining Shows To Prioritise His Health; 'took A Real Toll On Me'

Justin Bieber was recently in the news after he announced that he had been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome and postponed the dates of his upcoming tour. However, the singer did perform at Lucca Summer Festival after the announcement. In a recent social media post, he has now revealed that he has cancelled all the remaining shows of the Justin World Tour in order to prioritize his health.

Justin Bieber cancels remaining world tour dates

Justin Bieber recently took to his official Instagram handle and shared an important announcement regarding the remaining shows of the Justin World Tour. In the note, he recalled getting public about his battle with Ramsay Hunt syndrome where his face was partially paralysed and added how he was not able to complete his North America leg of the Justin tour. He went on to reveal that as he went to Europe in an effort to continue with the tour, it took a toll on him. Justin Bieber also revealed how the exhaustion took him after getting off the stage and he realised that he needs to make his health a priority. He then announced that he will be taking a break from touring for the time being while extending his gratitude to everyone who prayed for him throughout.

The announcement read, “Earlier this year, I went public about my battle with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, where my face was partly paralyzed. As the result of this illness, I was not able to complete the North America leg of the Justice Tour. After resting and consulting with my doctors, family and team, I went to Europe in an effort to continue with the tour. I performed six live shows, but it took a real toll on me. This past weekend, I performed at Rock In Rio and I gave everything I have to the people in Brazil. After getting off stage, the exhaustion overtook me and I realised I need to make my health the priority right now. So I’m going to take a break from touring for the time being. I’m going to be ok, but I need time to rest and get better. I’ve been so proud to bring this show and our message of Justice to the world. Thank you for your prayers and support throughout all of this! I love you all passionately.”(sic)

Justin Bieber's Ramsay Hunt syndrome

The Baby singer earlier announced that he has been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome as he took to social media and shared a clip demonstrating his facial paralysis. He said, "As you can see, this eye is not blinking. I can’t smile on this side of my face. This nostril will not move. So there’s full paralysis on the side of my face. So there's full paralysis on this side of my face. So for those who are frustrated with my cancellation of the next shows, I'm just physically obviously not capable of doing them."

