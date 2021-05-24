Justin Bieber Chops Off Dreadlocks And Flaunts New Look; Netizens Say 'Buzztin Is Back'

Canadian pop star Justin Bieber recently took to his social media page to flaunt his new buzz cut hair look. The singer who was previously sporting dreadlocks seems to have shaved his dreads after receiving backlash from netizens for cultural misappropriation.

Justin Bieber flaunts new haircut as he chops off dreadlocks

On Sunday, May 23 the 23-year-old pop star shared a snap of him and his wife Hailey Bieber sitting in a restaurant with the caption, "Happy Sunday" showing off his new buzz cut look. He also took to his Instagram stories to share a black and white picture of himself getting acclimated to his new hairdo.

The singer sported a new hairdo after donning blonde dreadlocks for his recent music collaboration with DJ Khaled, Quavo, Chance the Rapper, and Lil Wayne. Justin Bieber's dreadlocks received a mixed response from his fans. As dreadlocks are a sign of the Black identity culture the Yummy singer was called out by netizens for not being culturally appropriate.

Netizens react to Justin Bieber's haircut

Justin's fans were happy to see his new hairdo and could not stop gushing over how good he looks in his new haircut. Swooning over the popstar's new hairdo, netizens in the comments wrote, " Buzztin is back." Many fans also dropped heart emojis under the post for the couple. Hollywood celebs like Tyler Cole, Jerry Lorenzo, Johnny Blaze and many others also chimed in on the singer's post. Take a look.

A glimpse into Justin Bieber's Instagram

The Peaches singer recently took to his social media page to promote good friend and supermodel Kendall Jenner's tequila brand 818 by sharing a picture of him enjoying guy time with his friends.

Prior to that, Justin shared a BTS picture of him and his team planning his future music deals and collaborations and shared that teamwork leads to dreamwork.

Earlier, Justin shared a series of candid pictures of himself making music in the studio, In one picture Justin was snapped recoding a song inside a studio while in the other he was clicked playing the piano while singing on the mic.

