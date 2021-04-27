Justin Bieber Debuts With New Dreadlock Look, Leaves Internet Ablaze With Mixed Reactions

Singer Justin Bieber has recently surprised fans with his brand new look via social media. Taking to Instagram, the Peaches singer once again debuted with dreadlocks hair-do leaving both fans and celebs swooning. Fans of the Yummy hitmaker have shared vivid reviews of his new hairstyle online, while some have happened to love it, others aimed censure at the singer for cultural appropriation.

Justin Bieber debuts with dreadlocks

The actor shared a slew of posts online flaunting his new hairstyle. In one picture, the Sorry singer can be seen enjoying some quality time with wife Hailey. In another, he had donned a black and pink shirt paired with shorts. Although it is yet unclear if the singer has used artificial hair to complete his dreads, the musician’s recent selfie showcases no signs of doing so. In his recent post, the Stuck With U singer has posted a close-up selfie that gives a detailed look at his hairstyle. Check out the posts below:

As soon as his new look surfaced on social media, fans and celebs have both gone all out to either appreciated or criticize it. Actor and friend Jaden Smith, who has made headlines for acing dreadlocks in the past, complimented Justin saying “Swags crazy”. On the other hand, John Cohen said that he "loves" Justin’s new look. Take a look at it here:

When it comes to fans, flooded his post with vivid reactions, while some couldn’t believe it was Justin Bieber. Many users condemned his new look as cultural appropriation, a user wrote on Twitter, “you’re smarter than this. don’t let your friends ruin you, my guy. we’ve been through this in 2016 on why wearing dreads isn’t okay. why do you continue to do this? lol. @justinbieber just bc Hailey says it’s hot doesn’t mean it’s right. it’s black culture appropriation”. Another user firmly added, “not at Justin Bieber doing cultural appropriation with his hair again”. Here’s taking a quick look at what fans had to say:

not at Justin Bieber doing cultural appropriation with his hair again — ggukâ· â™¡ (@gguksseulgi) April 26, 2021

you’re smarter than this. don’t let your friends ruin you my guy. we’ve been through this in 2016 on why wearing dreads isn’t okay. why do you continue to do this? lol. @justinbieber just bc hailey says it’s hot doesn’t mean it’s right. it’s black culture appropriation. — chelso (@whoischelso) April 26, 2021

Someone tell Justin Bieber those dreads are a no go. — Madonna Meg (@HotMegma) April 26, 2021

For the unversed, this isn’t the first time Justin has opted for a dread hair-do. Back in 2016, he surprised fans with something similar. Take a look:

(Promo Image Source: Justin Bieber Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.