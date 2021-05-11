Justin Bieber-DJ Khaled's Music Video 'Let It Go' Shows Khaled Wrestling Unexpected Guest

DJ Khaled and Justin Bieber’s Let it go video released on May 10 and has been trending on the internet. DJ Khaled released the audio of his new song on YouTube and it garnered more than 3.3M views within a week. The new music video features DJ Khaled, Justin Bieber and 21 Savage as Billionaires, who enjoy the game of rich ‘Golf’. Upon release, DJ Khaled’s album, KHALED KHALED became the No. 1 album in the country. The audio of Let It Go released a week ago and already received praises from the listeners. The visuals of the song only made it a treat for fans.

Dj Khaled & Justin Bieber's Let It Go Review

Justin Bieber's Let it go video starts with DJ Khaled raising a toast with his billionaire buddies at 'We the Best Gold and Club'. Soon, Justin Bieber who happens to be Khaled’s caddy bets with one of the millionaire buddies and surprises, everyone, by scoring a goal by hitting the golf ball 100 yards away. This makes DJ Khaled happy and he goes on competing with efficient players and puts more money on Bieber’s skills. He later competes with Khaled and ends up winning that bet too. The two become a talk of the town amongst other gold players and are seen driving Lamborghini golf carts. While on the golf court, an unexpected visitor makes an entry, which happens to be an alligator. In a process to save Justin and the bet, DJ Khaled wrestles with the animal and saves others.

Let it Go is featured as the 12th track of DJ Khaled’s album Khaled Khaled. It debuted at No 1 on the Billboard 200 on the chart dated May 15. His album Khaled Khaled earned 93,000 album units in the week by May 6, 2021, according to MRC Data. The video garnered more than 300K views ever since its release and will be on the verge of crossing 1M views soon. Earlier, Justin and Khaled had worked together on the song I’m The One, which released in 2017.

IMAGE: STILL FROM SONG LET IT GO

