Justin Bieber Drops Defamation Lawsuit Against Two Women Who Accused Him Of Sexual Assault

Acclaimed pop musician Justin Bieber has dropped the lawsuit against two women, who in June 2020 accused him of alleged sexual assaults, reports Billboard. The reason for the dismissal hasn't been confirmed by Justin Bieber as of yet. The said case's trial was set to begin in May 2022.

What was the defamation case?

A woman reportedly identified as Danielle, accused Bieber of assaulting her during SXSW in Austin. However, the singer publicly denied the allegation. The Peaches hitmaker reportedly presented screenshots, emails, receipts and an alleged alibi to prove his innocence. Shortly after, another woman Khadidja Djibrine posted on her social media account that the singer allegedly assaulted her in New York. Although Bieber didn't publicly respond to Djibrine's claim, he went on to file a $20 million defamation suit against the two.

Bieber's legal team ordered Twitter to identify the two women. The complaint filed against the two stated that the women "fraudulently schemed to seek attention and fame by maliciously posting despicable, blatantly false, fabricated, defamatory accusations that Justin Bieber engaged in sexual assault.” While Danielle was never located, Bieber reportedly told the court that he hasn't reached a mutual settlement with Djibrine in February. The trial of the lawsuit was supposed to begin in May, however, Bieber has now dismissed both the cases.

It is important to note that reason behind the same hasn't been specified by the singer officially.

Justin Bieber calls Hailey's medical emergency 'scary'

During his latest night performance in Denver, Justin Beiber publicly addressed wife Hailey Baldwin's medical condition with the crowd. "It’s kind of crazy how life randomly throws you curveballs. We can’t really control much," he said. Bieber continued his message stating that the crisis was 'really scary' for both of them. But he reassured that everything's good now. "Most of you probably know or have seen the news about my wife … but she’s OK, she’s good, she’s strong. But it’s been scary, you know, it’s been really scary. But I know for a fact that God has her in the palms of his hands, and that’s a good thing," he added.

