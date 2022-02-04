Justin Bieber Gets Trolled For Buying Bored Ape NFT For $1.29 Million

Canadian singer Justin Bieber on Thursday garnered mockery online after he purchased a non-fungible token NFT of a hand-drawn Bored Ape that cost him 500 ETH ($1,310,125), an estimated 300 percent more than its valued market price. The NFT was sold by Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC), and it featured a cartoon ape donning a black T-shirt with teary eyes. Bieber shared the NFT on his Instagram handle alongside the lyrics from his 2021 hit song “Lonely.”

NFT or Non-fungible tokens represent anything unique as an Ethereum-based asset and recently digital art and collectables have become one way to use NFTs. According to Ethereum, NFTs tokenize things like art, collectables, even real estate. They can have just one official owner at one given point in time, and are actually secured by the Ethereum blockchain – this implies that no one can modify the record of ownership or copy/paste a new NFT into existence.

“What if you had it all, but nobody to call, maybe then you’d know me. Cuz I’ve had everything but no ones listening and that’s just— lonely,” the pop singer Justin Bieber wrote on his official Instagram handle. He also hashtagged the image of the bored app as #lonelyboredape.

Bieber bought 'ape with no rare traits,' says internet

As he shared the post, Bitcoin’s official website estimated that Bieber had paid approximately 500 Ethereum cryptocurrency, which is the equivalent of $1.29 million in the actual currency. The estimated value of the NFT was $208,237 in January and Twitter dished out jokes, and memes on Bieber for paying so much more money for teary-eyed ape than the actual value for the piece. “Next time you think you’re down bad, just remember that Justin Bieber just bought a floor ape for 500 ETH,” a commenter wrote.

“Justin Bieber really paid 5x the Bored Ape floor price for an ape with no rare traits He just got finessed,” another joked. “someone takes away his money,” the third said. “1.3 million, you can’t be serious,” another said shocked. Meanwhile one other noted: “He’s not looking for the flip he just likes the apes!”

But this wouldn’t be the first time that the ghost singer, who has an estimated net worth of $285 million, has purchased the NFTs. Bieber has over 619 NFTs from 49 different collections. Bored Ape Yacht Club bandwagon NFTs have also been purchased by other prominent personalities including TV host Jimmy Fallon who purchased the Bored Ape #599 for $216K. “You taught me what's up, and then I bought an ape,” the 47-year-old told the 40-year-old Paris Hilton on his show in January, who also showed off her Bored Ape #1294.

Guys guys guys I got the justin bieber nft pic.twitter.com/lQ5snRP0RF — Avery (@Objectivebitter) January 31, 2022

(2) Justin Bieber via Instagram: “Some new inbetweener nft’s I just bought. Come join the community, I’m gonna pop on discord one of these days” pic.twitter.com/0KP5IMUyL4 — Justin Bieber Crew (@JBCrewdotcom) February 3, 2022