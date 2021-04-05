Justin Bieber Gives Easter Surprise, Drops EP Titled 'Freedom' Weeks After Album Release

Justin Bieber dropped a major surprise for his Beliebers. The Canadian singer dropped a brand-new EP titled Freedom. This EP release comes a few weeks after Justin Bieber dropped his album, Justice. Justin announced the EP with a simple Instagram post.

Justin Bieber has been ruling the music charts with his brand-new album, Justice. The album dropped on March 18, 2021 and since then has maintained a spot on the Top 10 album chart. On Easter, Justin Bieber chose to drop a major surprise for his fans. The Yummy singer dropped an EP titled Freedom on Easter. The EP announcement was done by Bieber on Instagram.

Justin Bieber took to Instagram and shared a screenshot of his notes. The notes page simply mentioned, “Freedom.”. Then Bieber added, “Freedom on all platforms” in the caption of this Instagram post. Within no time the post went viral and fans began streaming the EP. Along with the announcement, Justin Bieber also released a list of the songs featured on the EP. Take a look at Justin Bieber’s EP announcement and the songs list Instagram posts below.

Justin Bieber’s Freedom EP includes six tracks. The first track being the title track featuring Beam. Next up All She Wrote, with Brandon Love and Chandler Moore, We’re in This Together, Where You Go I Follow with Pink Sweats, Judah Smith, and Chandler Moore. Justin Bieber’s Freedom EP also features Tori Kelly in the song Where Do I Fit In and Lauren Walters in the song Afraid to Say.

But Justin Bieber’s latest EP should not come as a surprise since he has been dropping hints about the same for some time. On Easter, he posted a picture promoting Easter hoodies. He also posted a video of himself playing the piano. Along with the video, Justin Bieber wrote, “I’m afraid to say the wrong thing”. The caption is the first line from the first verse of the song Afraid to Say. The song is the last track from Justin Bieber’s latest EP. Take a look at all these Easter Eggs posts before Justin Bieber’s Freedom EP announcement.

Image Credit: Justin Bieber Instagram