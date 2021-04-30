Justin Bieber Might Postpone His Upcoming Summer Tour To 2022 Due To COVID Pandemic

Justin Bieber will not be meeting his Beliebers till 2022. The Canadian singer is reportedly planning to postpone his upcoming tour to 2022 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Even though the restrictions have been eased, open arenas and stadiums are not allowed to function in many places. Owing to the pandemic, many artists have already postponed their tours to 2022 and Justin Bieber might soon be the latest addition to this list.

Justin Bieber plans to postpone summer tour to 2022

The ongoing pandemic has affected the touring business of several artists. Many singers like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber, Harry Styles, etc released their albums in 2019 and were expected to tour in 2020 but the COVID-19 crisis brought these plans to a complete standstill. While many artists postponed the tour quickly to 2021, the situation is still not under control in many countries. Hence, these tour dates were soon changed to 2022.

The latest addition to this list of artists is Peaches singer Justin Bieber. According to Variety’s report, Justin Bieber was set to go on tour in June this year, but Bieber’s team is planning to push it to 2022. An official announcement will soon be made about the same. Justin Bieber’s summer tour was set to start in San Diego and then some dates in California.

But it is still uncertain if all the counties in the State of California will allow 100% capacity in indoor venues. Hence, this postponement is also quite risky on the financial end. Moreover, Justin Bieber’s team might also be facing challenges to reschedule these dates since most of the artists have already booked all the major venues for their 2022 tours.

Justin Bieber was originally set to tour in July 2020 but of course, the pandemic hit, and the tour dates were postponed to 2021’s May to August. But going on tour at this moment even with strict health guidelines is a risky move since some of the lockdown restrictions across the State of California were recently eased.

According to the media portal’s report, Justin Bieber’s tour originally included arenas and stadiums but the moment the tour was shifted to 2021 these stadium and arena dates were dropped. Instead, 19 other small venues and indoor locations were added. Since the tour shifted from 2020 to 2021, opening acts Kehlani and Jaden Smith dropped out.

Image Credit: Justin Bieber Instagram